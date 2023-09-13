iPhone 15 Plus

Specs General Price (₹) 89,900, 99,900, 119,900 Variants 6/128 GB, 6/256 GB, 6/512 GB Colour Options Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, Black Network & Connectivity Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3 SIM Slot Dual (nano+eSim) Memory Card Slot Not Available USB Port USB Type-C NFC GPS GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Build & Design Dimensions [LxWxD] 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm Weight (grams) 201 g Chassis/Frame Aluminum Alloy Front Protection Ceramic Shield Back Material Frosted Glass Performance Chipset Apple A16 Bionic Processor Hexa-core (2x3.46 GHz Everest + 4x2.02 GHz Sawtooth) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) RAM 6 GB RAM Type LPDDR5x Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Storage Type UFS 4.0 OS iOS UI iOS 17 Display Screen Size (Inches) 6.7 inch Screen Type OLED Screen Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels Refresh Rate 60 Hz Aspect Ratio 19.5:9 Touch Sampling Rate Unknown Pixel Density (PPI) 460 PPI Cameras Rear Camera Dual Rear Camera Specs 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide Rear Camera Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), Video Recording 4K@60fps Front Camera Single Front Camera Specs 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF Front Camera Features SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps) Battery Battery Capacity 4325 mAh Fast Charging Charging Rate 20W Wireless Charging Reverse Charging Extra Features Fingerprint Sensor Not Available Face Unlock Speakers Stereo 3.5 mm Audio Jack IR Blaster FM Radio Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Electronic Compass

