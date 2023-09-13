iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Plus
₹89,900
Brand: Apple
Category: Smartphones
  • Chipset Apple A16 Bionic
  • RAM (GB) 6
  • Storage (GB) 128/256/512
  • Display 6.7inch, 2796x1290 pixels
  • Camera 48MP Dual
  • OS iOS 17
  • Battery 4325 mAh

Specs

General

Price (₹) 89,900, 99,900, 119,900
Variants 6/128 GB, 6/256 GB, 6/512 GB
Colour Options Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, Black

Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.3
SIM Slot Dual (nano+eSim)
Memory Card Slot Not Available
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC
GPS GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Build & Design

Dimensions [LxWxD] 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm
Weight (grams) 201 g
Chassis/Frame Aluminum Alloy
Front Protection Ceramic Shield
Back Material Frosted Glass

Performance

Chipset Apple A16 Bionic
Processor Hexa-core (2x3.46 GHz Everest + 4x2.02 GHz Sawtooth)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
RAM 6 GB
RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
OS iOS
UI iOS 17

Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7 inch
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Aspect Ratio 19.5:9
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 460 PPI

Cameras

Rear Camera Dual
Rear Camera Specs 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide
Rear Camera Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), Video Recording 4K@60fps
Front Camera Single
Front Camera Specs 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF
Front Camera Features SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps)

Battery

Battery Capacity 4325 mAh
Fast Charging
Charging Rate 20W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Extra Features

Fingerprint Sensor Not Available
Face Unlock
Speakers Stereo
3.5 mm Audio Jack
IR Blaster
FM Radio
Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Electronic Compass

Disclaimer Note

You can write your own disclaimer from APS Settings -> General -> Disclaimer Note.

More Products from Apple

Product Search

BrandsView All

Show More Brands

New Arrivals

© Copyright 2011-23. All Rights Reserved.