Detel, a company known mostly for its low-cost feature phone and LED TV, now has an EV two-wheeler – Detel Easy to offer buyers in India. Priced at just Rs. 19,999, the new Detel Easy also qualifies to be the world’s first most economical electric two-wheeler available anywhere in the world. The real world prices are going to be a bit higher once GST is added to it.

According to the company, the Detel Easy comes powered by a 6 pipe controller 250 Watt electric motor capable of propelling the two-wheeler at a top speed of 25 kmph. This, Detel said will not make it mandatory for owners of the two-wheeler to have a driving license or obtain proper registration documents to own and operate the two-wheeler.

The Detel Easy is also easy to own and operate, given that it requires low maintenance. All of this makes it perfect for teenagers or those who need to upgrade over the basic bicycle. The Detel Easy is also ideal for short quick trips and errands for both office and home purposes.

Power comes from a 48V 12AH LiFePO4 Battery with a range of 60 kms on a full charge. Also, the battery will take around 7-8 hours to get fully charged from zero. The two-wheeler can comfortably accommodate two. The company is also offering free helmets to buyers to promote safe driving practices. The two-wheeler is also equipped with advanced drum brakes to provide adequate stopping power.

The Detel Easy is going to be available in three exciting colour options of Jet Black, Pearl White, and Metallic Red. The company also said there is minimal use of plastics to make it environment friendly. The Detel Easy EV two-wheels can be purchased from b2badda.com, which also happens to be the first hybrid E-distribution platform in India.