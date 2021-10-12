The advanced machine learning and information retrieval process make sure that the required information is accurate and checked in quick time. The address of residence must be verified before entrusting a remote user for a financial transaction. To check if the address provided is accurate and also updated, proof of address is provided by the customers, and verifying this data can be done faster with IDnow.io identity verification solutions. In a three-step process, it is easier to make sure that the credentials are completely checked.

Encryption For Ensuring Confidentiality

All the communications are going to take place through encrypted channels to provide complete security for the clients. The high-security data centres that are located in the Western world provide you with the highest standards of data protection and safety. The Identity centres and the IT professionals who are working from the back end are to ensure that the verification is on par with industry standards.

Even though there is a special use of artificial intelligence solutions and special software, human intervention is more necessary to ensure complete safety in the solutions provided for verification, to the clients. There are more than 15 identification centres with hundreds of identity verification procedures followed by fraud prevention specialists. More importantly, the round-the-clock services and the availability all through the day and night is something that the clients appreciate.

Extended Service What Was It?

A notable characteristic of the best identity verification solutions company is Extended service. In-house training is provided to the technical professionals who are involved in the process to ensure that quality services are managed efficiently and effectively. They are up to date with the latest trends in fraud prevention techniques. Customer service is provided in multiple languages depending upon the customers’ choices.

The Extended service technical professionals help handle customer queries efficiently. Smooth integration during the onboarding phase is possible because of the experience and skill set of the technicians in the world, who are highly professional as well. There is a primary point of contact to resolve the challenges and also make sure that the business value for the clients is always on board.

Complete Integration in Quick Time

To speed up the onboarding process and ensure that the return on investment for the identity verification solutions that you choose are high, sophisticated artificial intelligence is used. KYC/AML checks and the fastest solutions are the specialties of the best identity verification service company. Customization and implementation are going to be simple and faster. The clients can maintain a unified brand experience as long as they are going to deal with the experts for a customizable design and integration of the business logo.

The clients can choose anything between the full integration and cosmetic integration. In both cases, automated workflow testing possibilities are always going to give you superior Quality Assurance in services. Industry best practices are recommended to the technical experts, and they are trained to do design reviews before and after customization. Multilevel support and maintenance support from all sides is a valuable addition when you deal with IDnow.io. Above all that, there is flexibility in the level of service agreements and terms, in response to the processing and delivery time required.