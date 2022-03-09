Before comparing and contrasting the desktop and the notebook, we need to first look at the history of both devices. The first notebook, which we have also known as the laptop, was invented in 1983 by Compaq. Compaq is a company that deals in the development of computers, sale of computers and offers computer-related products and services.

The first set of desktop computers was known as the Programma 101, and Compaq did its first showcase in 1964. Programma 101 was created by Pier Giorgio Perotto. It was produced by Olivetti. Compaq sold Programma 101 for $3,200 at the New York World Trade Fair.

Difference between a Desktop and Notebook

In the present day, desktops are available in Denmark and worldwide. There used to be a very distinctive difference between Notebook and Laptops; they do the same thing. The desktop and the notebook are unique and will be highlighted and discussed in this section.

Size : A notebook is a portable computer that requires less power. It is pretty similar to a laptop, but it is not designed to produce high-quality graphics and high performance. The notebook is convenient and can be carried about. On the other hand, a desktop is a computer that is not moveable from one place to the other. The desktop comprises different parts like monitor, CPU, Keyboard etc. that makes it immovable.

Speed of the device : The speed at which the desktop can function the notebook’s capacity cannot be compared to that. The desktop can perform higher functions than the notebook. The desktop can easily open different applications and perform different online hobbies .

Its Intended use : the primary function of the notebook is basically for writing and performing primary school works. The desktop can do different things, type, play games, watch movies etc. The desktop can perform some functions simultaneously.

Five things to know before buying your next device

Before buying your next device, a Laptop, Notebook or Desktop, certain things are essential and should not be taken with levity. Below are 5 of the most important things to know.

Know the Cost : The first and the most important thing to consider is the cost of the device. The cost of electronic devices often changes over time, and the change could result from demand or supply. One way to get the best deals is to surf the net and physical stores for electronic stores with a price slash of your required device. Buy the latest version of the device : Electronic devices like laptops and phones have different models. They also produce different updated versions regularly. To get the best out of your money, ensure that you buy the updated version with the latest features. Purchasing the latest version of the device is a significant way to utilize your money. Proper inspection of the device : There are times when people have bought devices and later discovered that they are faulty or lack a particular feature. To ensure that an unfortunate incident like buying a damaged new device does not happen, proper inspection of every part of the new device should take place meticulously. If you do not have the technical know-how to discern a fault, ensure a technician accompanies you. Warranty : A warranty is the manufacturer or seller’s assurance that the product will stand the test of time. While the product is under warranty, the manufacturer takes care of the repair cost for any damage that happens to the product. It is also dependent on the terms of the warranty . You must read the terms and conditions attached to the warranty to avoid misinformation. Brand : when you are buying your new device, ensure to buy a brand with a reputation for making quality products. It should also be a popular brand within your vicinity so that when you need to repair, you do not have to start importing the parts.

How to maintain your new device

Protect your screen by ensuring that you always handle it with care; the screen is one of the most expensive parts of your new device.

Always keep it clean by ensuring that you wipe it clean after every use to avoid dust from accumulating on it.

Avoid water and avoid keeping it in conditions that are too extreme; this can cause damage to it.

To avoid hacking by a third party, make sure that you only visit secure sites.

Conclusion

Now that you know the five things to look out for when getting your next device, it is equally important that you know how to maintain your device correctly. It is essential so that your device can stand the test of time, and you can get the value of the money paid for it before upgrading it.