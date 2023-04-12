Dell Technologies launches the new Alienware and Inspiron series in India

Dell Technologies today announced the launch of the new Alienware and Inspiron laptops, reiterating its commitment to elevating the computing experience for gamers, creators, and students. The new Alienware m18 and x16 R1 arrive in India to take the gaming community by storm, with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs. These gaming beasts also have a new look thanks to the Legend 3.0 design, which makes them easier to hold and open while still providing the power required to play your favourite AAA titles. Furthermore, late-night grinds will be more enjoyable than ever with advancements in the Alienware Cryo-tech™ thermal design, which includes a vapour chamber that covers the CPU and GPU, seven heat pipes, and four fans for 25% better airflow.

The Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 on the other hand, are all about advancing performance capabilities, efficient multi-tasking, and superior viewing experience. Powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, the enhanced 16:10 aspect ratio screens mean taller screens for better content viewing, entertainment and productivity. The up-firing speakers in Inspiron 16 and the innovative quad speakers with 2 front-firing technology in Inspiron 16 2-in-1, enhanced by the Dolby Atmos® spatial audio along with full HD resolution camera enable these notebooks to have everything needed for the ultimate premium lifestyle experience.

Commenting on the launch, Rosandra Silveira, Sr. Vice President, Global Channel Sales, Dell Technologies, said, “India is a diverse and dynamic market with a strong passion for gaming and a voracious appetite for new technology. Our new Alienware and Inspiron laptops offers consumers the opportunity to express their passion and lifestyle with premium quality styling. Dell Technologies’ omnichannel strategy puts the customers at the center and we are emboldened by the growing demand across our consumer and gaming portfolio.”

Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, also noted, “The Alienware and Inspiron brands are synonymous with power, passion, lifestyle and premium. Our new portfolio inspires personalization and enthusiasm that continues to set itself apart with meaningful high-impact innovation that meets the changing needs of our consumers. Its Dell Technologies’ commitment towards your passion without any compromise.

Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, said, “The Alienware m18 and x16 R1 are true gaming colossi, featuring new form factors and materials, best-in-class performance upgrades, design and comfort enhancements, as well as an overhauled Alienware Command Center. The new Inspiron 16 range provides exceptional productivity and entertainment capabilities in a premium stylish design. Whether you’re a competitive gamer or content creator, look no further than our intrepid new fleet of high-performance laptops that truly define ‘beyond the possibilities’.”

Revamped Alienware portfolio with elite power, performance, and design

The new gaming machines continue Dell and Alienware’s legacy as technology pioneers while also incorporating core principles of bold innovation, high performance, premium quality, and iconic design. The Alienware m18 is a performance juggernaut that features up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX processors and the full stack of next-gen NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPUs. It maintains the same peak thickness (Z-height) as m17, while giving gaming enthusiasts 14% more room on-screen[iii] and unprecedented storage capacity of upto 9TB. The display comes with a 165Hz (QHD)refresh rate with NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support.

The Alienware x16 is a portable companion that can be taken anywhere while still hitting all the right performance notes. The device features a 6-speaker setup including two up firing tweeters for clarity and a dual woofer configuration for strong bass. Complimented by the best AlienFX experience, x16 now boasts 100 micro-LEDs on the rear stadium and is the first Alienware laptop enhanced with new AlienFX Scanner, Loop, and Rainbow lighting mods. The laptop also includes Alienware’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology, which can regulate graphics voltage up to 12-phases for sustained performance over long gaming sessions.

Across the Alienware family, following features have been enabled to create gaming experiences for those who stop at nothing:

The Legend 3.0 design is more premium, tactile, and futuristic than ever. At the rear, the iconic stadium shape now has soft edges, making the devices easier to hold. A high-quality finish, resulting from bead-blast aluminum and a dark two-tone block, adds to the elevated look

is more premium, tactile, and futuristic than ever. At the rear, the iconic stadium shape now has soft edges, making the devices easier to hold. A high-quality finish, resulting from bead-blast aluminum and a dark two-tone block, adds to the elevated look Taller 16:10 displays usher in more screen real estate for a greater field of view. While the display of Alienware m18 has a 165Hz refresh rate (QHD), the x16 R1 has a 240Hz QHD+ display capable of a 3ms response time with NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support

usher in more screen real estate for a greater field of view. While the display of Alienware m18 has a 165Hz refresh rate (QHD), the x16 R1 has a 240Hz QHD+ display capable of a 3ms response time with NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support Dolby Atmos® for immersive, spatial sound and Dolby Vision™ for stunning visuals, so you feel closer to your entertainment

for immersive, spatial sound and for stunning visuals, so you feel closer to your entertainment All panels feature ComfortView Plus , a hardware-based technology meant to help reduce blue light emissions without impacting performance or picture quality

, a hardware-based technology meant to help reduce blue light emissions without impacting performance or picture quality Higher-resolution FHD webcam to help improve the quality of video interactions

to help improve the quality of video interactions Element 31 thermal interface material now placed on both the CPU and the GPU to help ensure heat dissipation is optimized. The devices also include a vapour chamber that covers the CPU and GPU, seven heat pipes, and four fans for 25% better airflow

thermal interface material now placed on both the CPU and the GPU to help ensure heat dissipation is optimized. The devices also include a vapour chamber that covers the CPU and GPU, seven heat pipes, and four fans for 25% better airflow Haptic experiences have been advanced with the CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical keyboard

ultra low-profile mechanical keyboard Revamped Alienware Command Center 6.0 rebuilt to improve stability, navigation between features, and control over system performance

Boost your lifestyle with the new Inspiron 16-inch notebooks

The new Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 are the perfect laptops for learning and entertainment, boasting top-notch features like enhanced displays, spatial audio technology, and video chatting capabilities. With optimized multitasking and a comfortable user experience, you can breeze through your to-do list with style and ease. Plus, their sleek and stylish design means you’ll look good while doing it.

Peak performance

Both the notebooks are equipped with advanced 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and WiFi6e, further elevating performance and connectivity. The LPDDR5 memory contributes to lightning-fast performance and allows disruption-free app-switching. Additionally, the ExpressCharge technology ensures that the devices can reach up to 80% battery charge within an hour. Finally, the Intel Thunderbolt 4 port powers high-speed data transfer and external display connections.

Interactive design

The new Inspiron laptops offer a stunning theatrical experience with 16:10 aspect ratio screens. This is aided by the Dell ComfortView software[viii] which helps reduce harmful blue light emissions to keep your eyes comfortable over extended viewing times. Along with Dolby Atmos® spatial audio technology[ix] and up-firing or quad-firing with front firing speakers (available only in 2-in-1), users can immerse themselves in euphonic sound, making them feel like they’re at the center of the action. The laptops also include an FHD WDR and TNR resolution camera to improve the video call experience, which makes them appropriate for both professional and leisure use.

Set the vibe in any mode

The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 comes with a 4K Ultra HD+ display for improving visual experiences. With the 360° hinge, you can transform your device into four different modes. Go from laptop to tent to stand to tablet with just a flip. Sketch, browse, stream, or do whatever your creative mind desires. And the touch screen and active pen require absolutely no pairing – meaning pure seamless interaction with your device.

Pricing and availability (inclusive of taxes)

The Alienware m18 starts at INR 3,59,990

The Alienware x16 R1 starts at INR 3,79,990

The Inspiron 16 starts at INR 77,990

The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 starts at INR 96,990

Availability

The new Alienware devices will be available for purchase starting April 12, 2023 across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

The Inspiron devices will be available for purchase starting April 14, 2023 at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), select large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.