Dell Technologies announces the latest Inspiron series in India to transform everyday experiences and connect to the world in style!

Dell Technologies launched a new line of Inspiron laptops in India today, including the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1. Designed to improve performance and connectivity, the new laptops are powered by 13 Gen Intel Core processors, while the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 also features AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. The integration of Dolby Atmos spatial audio and the combination of a 16:10 screen aspect ratio and Dell ComfortView software technology means that the display helps reduce harmful blue light emissions to keep your eyes comfortable over extended viewing times, producing immersive content and make late-night catch-ups with friends/family more enjoyable than ever before. The devices feature a crisp FHD camera, dual microphones and background noise reducing AI to make one feel like your friends, family and coworkers are in the room with you. The camera also features a manual camera privacy shutter for safety.

Commenting on the launch, Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, said, “The introduction of our new Inspiron line-up demonstrates our commitment to incorporating minimalist, modern designs that not only complement how users work but also how they live. With each new generation of Inspiron laptops, Dell pushes the envelope of possibilities by offering meaningful upgrades, and the new laptops truly exemplify our strategy.”

Superior performance and connectivity

Credits to the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ and AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processors, the computing capabilities of these notebooks are advanced while also delivering ultra-efficient multi-tasking. Additionally, the devices come with WiFi 6E[v] for quick download and smooth streaming while the memory contributes to peak performance at lightning-fast and power-efficient rates, allowing users to switch apps with ease. These power capabilities are further aided by ExpressCharge, which gets the laptop to 80% charge in an hour[vi], thereby allowing users to go the distance without any disruptions. The Intel Thunderbolt 4 port enables you to connect to an external display using a display adapter while also providing high speed data transfer rates.

Stunning display and enhanced audio

The new Inspiron devices are the perfect companions that transform everyday experiences, whether it’s catching up with friends, participating in online meetings, or taking a class. These laptops have a camera with an FHD resolution that captures details with exceptional clarity and precision, making them ideal for video calls. The AI-powered background noise reduction makes this experience more seamless by helping to ensure clear audio even in noisy environments. All of this is housed in a 14-inch 16:10 display, which means taller screens for better content viewing, entertainment and productivity. Finally, listening to podcasts and music will be more engaging than ever thanks to the latest Dolby Atmos® spatial audio technology and powerfully engineered speakers.

The 2-in1s are crafted to move with you

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1s are capable of sketching, designing, and streaming while on the go. The devices have a 360-degree hinge that allows them to be switched between four different modes: tablet, laptop, tent, and stand. They also have a touch screen and an optional active pen, which don’t need to be paired and make it simple for users to interact with their device.

Environmentally conscious, as always

With sustainability forming one of Dell’s core values, the new Inspiron range will ship in packaging that is made from 100% recycled and renewable materials and is 100% recyclable[vii]. Select Inspiron notebooks also use seamless logo technology in the lid, which helps reduce waste in the manufacturing process.

Pricing and availability (Inclusive of taxes)

The new Inspiron devices will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select Large Format Retail starting April 07, 2023.