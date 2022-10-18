Dell Technologies and Alienware launch the new AMD-powered Alienware m15 R7 in India

Indulging gamers to go full throttle this festive season, Dell Technologies and Alienware, today announced the AMD edition of its most powerful 15-inch gaming machine, the Alienware m15 R7. Striking a perfect balance of supreme performance and remarkable design, the Alienware m15 R7 is fired by the next-gen AMD Ryzen™ 6000 H series processors with support for up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti GPU. The device also comes with a USB4 port, offering gamers a host of benefits that include faster transfer speeds and better management of video bandwidth. With incredible brightness, sharper contrast, and richer details, the m15 R7 offers a cornucopia of exceptional features that lets the gamer dive right into the action.

Commenting on the festive launch, Pujan Chadha, Director-Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, said, “The Alienware m15 R7 AMD edition is yet another example of our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of India’s gaming community. It also comes at a time when gamers are looking to upgrade and enhance their gaming set-up before a significant event like Diwali. We will continue to up the ante and bring more powerful gaming devices that reflect our core principles of bold innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality.”

Superior performance, yet so cool

The Alienware m15 R7 comes with a Type-C USB4 port on the back, providing gamers with flexibility through access to external GPU cabinets, super-fast external drives, and full-featured docks and monitors. To keep performance high and thermals under control, the device offers Cryo-TechTM cooling technologies including five tailored power state settings (Full Speed – max power, Performance mode – graphics priority, Balanced mode – balanced CPU/GPU, Battery saver mode, and Quiet mode – acoustics priority) that ensure all sensors drive airflow where needed and as desired by the user. Such customizations are allowed through the Alienware Command Centre. Apart from being a gaming powerhouse, the m15 R7 also delivers up to 1.3x more airflow with an 87% improvement in internal airflow obstruction[ii]. This optimizes the use of energy to maximize cooling.

Out-of-this-world experience

The device has support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus technologies that allow the display to operate quickly while offering smooth gaming visuals which would be particularly important during high-speed action scenes

To elevate the mesmerizing viewing experience further, the laptop display is Dolby Vision-certified for full-spectrum visuals and comes with Dolby Atmos for immersive spatial audio

Additionally, the display is integrated with ComfortView Plus low blue light technology that offers hardware-based protection to reduce stress on the eyes without degrading picture quality or performance

It also offers a 1.8mm key travel spanning a per-key RGB AlienFX backlit keyboard which is also customizable through the Alienware Command Center

Pricing and availability (Inclusive of taxes)

The AMD edition of Alienware m15 R7 is available for purchase at introductory prices starting INR 1,59,990 across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.