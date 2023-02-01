Dell Technologies and Alienware launch the new Alienware Aurora R15 desktop in India

Dell Technologies and Alienware today launched the new Alienware Aurora R15 in India. Unleashing the maximum potential of passionate gamers, the Alienware Aurora R15 is equipped with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ series processors and a 240mm AIO cooler (Up from 120mm in its predecessor). The device comes with the optional NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU thereby supporting the highest-end performance and offering breathtaking visuals. The updated thermal strategy, redesigned motherboard, and other superior advancements make the Alienware Aurora R15 a powerhouse regen of the Aurora lineup.

Commenting on the launch, Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing – India Consumer, Dell Technologies said, “As the aspiration of premium gaming devices keeps increasing, we at Dell are committed to constantly satisfying these challenging demands and offering the best gaming experience to our audience in India. The Alienware Aurora R15 is another testament to how our high-end gaming technology is helping turn these aspirations into reality. With the latest Intel Raptor Lake processors, support for GTX 40 series graphics cards and massively improved thermal strategy, this device is a beast with reimagined capabilities in the Aurora lineup.”

Crafted for the pleasure of gamers

Improved cooling, increased power, and better acoustics – the Alienware Aurora R15 has it all covered. With the revamped thermal strategies such as hexagonal side vents for increased airflow, doubled size heat exchanger (240mm) and the Cryo-tech™ liquid cooling technology, this device achieves 5% lower CPU temperatures while delivering 58% more power[i]. This means the smoothest of gaming experiences during the most rugged times of usage alongside extremely improved acoustics under CPU as well as GPU-intensive tasks (66% and 32% respectively[ii]). Additionally, with new power thresholds of up to 1350W, the device is geared up to be future-proof and fuels the most power-hungry configurations.

Supercharged performance for gaming glory

The Alienware Aurora R15 offers the best of both worlds; the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ series Raptor Lake CPU and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 graphics card, meaning the perfect setup for gamers’ paradise – ray-traced 4K gaming at 60+ FPS and enhanced overclocking. It also has the NVIDIA® DLSS 3 AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology for AI-based acceleration, the NVIDIA® Reflex technology for an intelligent response, the NVIDIA® Broadcast App and the NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace Architecture for the ultimate gaming experience.

The Alienware Aurora R15 also sports an internal architecture designed to support greater power and higher wattage. Overall, right from the arrangement of cooling components to the repositioning of graphics and laying of slots, the device is an engineering phenomenon that prioritizes speed, performance, and gameplay for thunderous gaming experiences.

Legendary design

The Alienware Aurora R15 is based on the Legend 2.0 design that offers better performance than ever before in an optimized chassis. This means a 360 approach to style and practicality inside a spacious internal layout, convenient I/O ports, and thoughtful cable management solutions. It also provides a wide variety of ports that ensure minimal airflow obstruction whilst also retaining or even improving the legacy Alienware aesthetic.

The goodness of Alienware

Upgrading its precious Alienware Command Center, the latest version of the application includes auto-tuned game profiles, thermal controls, intuitive overclocking options, and easy-to-customize AlienFX settings. The AlienFX software on the Alienware Aurora R15 supports up to 16.8 million RGB colours and its customizable lighting capabilities help manage both internal ambient colours as well as traditional lighting areas.

Pricing and availability (Inclusive of taxes)

Bundle Code Config Chassis Price (in INR) D269932WIN9 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 13900KF / 32 GB, (2x16GB), DDR5 4800 MT / 512GB Class 40 M.2 PCIe SSD + 1TB SATA 7200 RPM HDD/ NVIDIA 40 series 4090, 24GB GDDR6X LIGHT,1350W SFF Power Supply, Cryo-Tech Liquid Cooling, Clear Side Panel 1 2 5,49,990/- To be Launched in March 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 13700KF / 16 GB, (1x16GB), DDR5 4800 MT/s/ 512GB Class 40 M.2 PCIe SSD + 1TB SATA 7200 RPM HDD /NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 16GB GDDR6X LIGHT, 750W SFF Power Supply, Liquid Cooling, Clear Side Panel 1 To be Disclosed on Launch

Availability – The new Alienware Aurora R15 will be available for purchase at the Dell Exclusive Stores and Dell.com.