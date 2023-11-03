Dell has announced the first 120 Hz IPS Black monitors, the UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE. These 27-inch monitors offer a combination of fast refresh rates, wide viewing angles, and deep blacks, making them ideal for gamers and creative professionals alike.

Key Highlights:

IPS Black technology delivers 35% deeper blacks than conventional IPS displays.

The monitors also feature a 2, 000: 1 contrast ratio and 98% DCI-P3 color coverage.

IPS Black technology is a new type of IPS display that delivers 35% deeper blacks than conventional IPS displays. It also features a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 98% DCI-P3 color coverage. This makes the UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE ideal for viewing HDR content and editing photos and videos.

In addition to their excellent image quality, the UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE also offer fast refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. This makes them ideal for gaming and other fast-paced applications. The monitors also feature AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support for smooth, tear-free gameplay.

Other features of the UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE include:

A built-in KVM switch for easy control of multiple devices

A USB-C port for single-cable connectivity

A height-adjustable stand

VESA mounting compatibility

The UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE are expected to be available in early 2023. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Dell Debuts First 120 Hz IPS Black Monitors: A New Era of Display Technology

The introduction of the UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE marks a new era of display technology. IPS Black technology offers the best of both worlds: the wide viewing angles and color accuracy of IPS displays, with the deep blacks and contrast ratio of VA displays.

Gamers and creative professionals alike will benefit from the UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE’s fast refresh rates, wide viewing angles, and deep blacks. Whether you’re playing the latest AAA game or editing a high-resolution video, these monitors will provide you with an immersive and accurate viewing experience.

