Deciml’s Successful Campaign Generates Record-breaking Results

Deciml, a new-age spare change investment app for young Indians, announces the unprecedented success of its recent campaign, which has exceeded all expectations and achieved remarkable outcomes. With an innovative approach and content, Deciml has had quite an impact on the market landscape.

The campaign featured Zakir Khan, Suhani Shah, Ranveer Allahbadia, Bhuvan Bam, Varun Thakur, Prafull Billore, Vaibhav Sisinty, Raj Shamani, Dr. Sid Warrier, and Rohit Raj, and aimed to spread awareness about Deciml and the concept of round-up investing. Influencers featured in the campaign are also investors in the company. Zakir Khan, Suhani Shah, and Varun Thakur are exclusively managed by OML Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The creative agency that has conceptualized and written the campaign is Bare Bones Collective. Writers include Girish Narayandass, Anuya Jakatdar, and Sainee Raj.

Key Highlights of the Campaign Include:

Unparalleled Growth: The campaign propelled Deciml to extraordinary new heights. During the campaign, Deciml saw 2X growth in activation rates and a 66% decline in user acquisition cost.

Industry Recognition: The campaign garnered significant industry recognition, with several industry experts and top voices lauding the story, idea and execution of the campaign, and the concept of Deciml. The campaign garnered a total reach of 12.8 million and an engagement of 1.4 Million over 5 days.

Furthermore, each campaign video received a phenomenal response from the audience, with the finale video featuring Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Raj crossing 1 million views within the first 5 hours of posting.

Mr. Satyajeet Kunjeer, CEO and founder of Deciml, expressed his gratitude and stated, “I’m deeply appreciative of the efforts put forth by the team, and extremely grateful to the Influesters for being so actively involved despite their tight schedules. The success of this campaign would not have been possible without every associated person going above and beyond. As a team, we’re proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about all the great things to come.”

Girish Narayandass, Co-Founder of Bare Bones Collective, explained the thinking behind creating the campaign, “Deciml came to us with the brief of crafting a creator-led campaign. When they told us that these creators are already stakeholders in the company, we realised that our communication lay in the product truth itself – an app so good, that you can’t help but become a part of its growth story. And thus, The Influester Campaign was born.”

Looking ahead, Deciml remains committed to working in tandem with industry and user expectations to continue adding value to the ever-evolving investing ecosystem and making it less daunting, and more accessible for young Indians.