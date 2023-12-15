Deal Alert: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 4060 Slashes Price to $799.99

December 15, 2023
Jamie Davidson
Budget-minded gamers, rejoice! Costco is currently offering the powerful Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop for a steal at $799.99, a whopping $200 discount off its original price of $999.99. This deal packs a serious punch for the price, making it a prime contender for the title of “best budget gaming laptop” of the season.

Key Highlights:

  • RTX 4060 Graphics Card: The Legion 5 Pro boasts the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, capable of delivering smooth gameplay at high frame rates in even the most demanding AAA titles.
  • 165Hz Refresh Rate Display: Immerse yourself in buttery-smooth visuals with the 165Hz refresh rate display. This ensures lag-free action and responsiveness, perfect for fast-paced games.
  • Spacious 15.6-inch Display: Enjoy ample screen real estate for gaming, multitasking, and watching movies on the 15.6-inch display.
  • Additional Features: The Legion 5 Pro comes equipped with a comfortable keyboard, customizable RGB lighting, and ample storage and RAM for a well-rounded gaming experience.

Is it worth it?

For under $800, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 4060 is an undeniable steal. This configuration punches well above its weight, offering performance that rivals laptops costing significantly more. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a dedicated enthusiast, this deal is hard to pass up.

Processor Power:

While the deal highlights the RTX 4060 graphics card, the Legion 5 Pro also boasts a capable AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor. This octa-core powerhouse ensures smooth performance for demanding tasks beyond just gaming, like video editing and 3D rendering.

Memory and Storage:

The deal comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, providing ample multitasking capabilities and handling even the most memory-intensive games with ease. In terms of storage, you’ll get a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, offering lightning-fast boot times and loading screens, significantly enhancing your overall user experience.

Display Details:

The 165Hz refresh rate is just part of the visual treat. The display features a WQXGA (2560×1440) resolution, offering stunning visuals and sharp details, further immersing you in your games and creative work. Additionally, it boasts a 300 nits peak brightness, ensuring comfortable viewing even in brightly lit environments.

However, some caveats exist:

  • Limited Availability: As with most Costco deals, stock is likely limited and may sell out quickly.
  • Costco Membership Required: To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need a valid Costco membership.
  • Ports and Storage Options: While the Legion 5 Pro offers good value, it may not have all the bells and whistles of higher-end laptops in terms of port selection and storage options.

Overall, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro at $799.99 is an excellent choice for gamers seeking a powerful and affordable machine. Just be sure to act fast before this deal disappears!

