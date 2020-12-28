Dave Anonuevo is one of the rare multi-faceted talents to emerge in Singapore, being as much skilled in the field of technology as he is in music. He is among the brightest stars to emerge in the music scene in the island nation, having collaborated with some of the other leading musical talents in the nation to produce some stellar pieces of musical art.

His latest musical adventure that bears signs of his genius happens to be another brilliant piece from Joshua Simon. In fact, with the sort of popularity that Joshua Simon’s debut album, Filthy acquired. It perhaps is only logical for someone of only Dave Anonuevo’s caliber to be able to rework on it.

It’s the last song, Hush, that Dave got to weave his magic on, and the result is for all to see and behold. Such has been the rework that anyone who has listened to the original will get to instantly connect to the new version though anyone who has listened to Dave before will know there is some Dave-magic at work here too.

While Dave can be considered to have music imbibed in his genes, his formal education in music started in 2016, which is when he got into learning music production. He has been composing music since then, with his music getting played on Kiss92 on a daily basis. For those who might need an intro, Kiss92 happens to be one of the biggest English radio stations operating in Singapore.

The songs were simply too good to be confined to a single domain, having transcended to various other platforms given the huge appeal those had. For instance, Dave’s songs got played at various events, notable among them being the EATBOX 2019 event by Artbox & Sound Port by Clarke Quay. He has even been nominated for music awards like the Youth Music Awards 2020 organized by SCAPE and has gone for a total online music count of 169.4k as of the moment.

Among his latest achievements include a recording deal with Simplify Recordings, which is now available on Spotify. This can be considered a watershed moment in the musical career of Dave as the availability of his songs, including the latest hit “Let Me Drown” on Spotify will mean a huge audience getting to listen to his creations. In fact, his first Spotify release made it to the 5+ Official Spotify Playlists on the First Day. It went for more than 10,000 plays, with the number steadily growing with each passing day.

Of course, all of this did not come in a moment. Rather it has been the culmination of a series of events that marked his musical career so far. For instance, apart from the other achievements that he amassed and have been mentioned above, his music has regularly been reviewed by The Straits Times, the largest Newspaper in Singapore, apart from other local music blogs.

Dave also achieved school-level recognition when Ngee Ann Polytechnic shared his song on social media. He was even interviewed, which featured in one of the episodes played on the school radio club. On SoundCloud, his release met with a hugely positive response and garnered 20,000 or so plays.

Apart from his musical forays, Dave is equally passionate about using the latest technological means to create innovative solutions to help people in their daily chores. An example mentioned in his LinkedIn profile is Learn Tech, which is described as a Flutter Application that is designed to make elders familiar with WhatsApp.