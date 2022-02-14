DailyObjects, the lifestyle accessory brand from India has announced the launch of a trio of magnetic wireless chargers with fast charging rated at up to 25W. The three charging stations comprising of the SURGE 3 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station, SURGE 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station, and SURGE Conoid Magnetic Charging Stand come across as premium quality wireless charging solutions but at affordable prices. The chargers are compatible with all Qi certified devices which includes the iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch along with almost all high-end Android smartphones.

Features, pricing, and availability

Here is the breakdown of the individual charging stations, their prices, availability, and features.

DailyObjects SURGE Conoid Magnetic Charging Stand

The range starts with the SURGE Conoid Magnetic Charging Stand that is priced at Rs. 2,999. It comes with a swivel magnetic ball head that acts as the base for imparting a charge to a Magnetic/Qi charging compatible device. The max charge rating is 15W.

DailyObjects SURGE 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station

Here again, the charger is compatible with any Magnetic/Qi charging device and is capable of charging two devices simultaneously. The max charge rating is 18W. The SURGE 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station is priced at Rs. 3499

DailyObjects SURGE 3 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station

This happens to be the top-of-the-line model that is capable of charging three devices at the same time. It has a max charging rate of 25W and is priced at Rs. 4999.

All three charging station goes on sale from today, February 14, 2022, and can be ordered via Flipkart, Amazon as well as the company’s own retail site.