The DAP-2600 PoE Access Point series from D-Link is arguably one of the best business-oriented solutions in the market. We tested out the DAP-2680 PoE Access Point a while back and now we have the DAP-2610 PoE Access Point with us.

We have been testing out the DAP-2610 Dual-Band PoE Access Point for a while now. In our limited yet customer-facing testing, we did manage to get the most out of the DAP-2610. Is the DAP-2610 something you should invest in? Let’s find out in our full review.

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

D-Link DAP-2610

Power Adapter

Ethernet Cable

Setup Disk

Wall-mounting plate with clips

Documentation

Design

DAP-2610 just like the DAP-2680 features a more prominent and clean industrial design. Due to this same design, mounting this PoE doesn’t really affect the Décor. The access point has a white housing carved out of high-quality plastic and rounded corners to ensure better ergonomics and connectivity.

There is a status LED on the front with the D-Link branding while the ports have been moved to the back. Since it’s a Power over Ethernet (PoE) system, this further eliminates the wire clutter and streamlines the installation process. Though you can power this through a Gigabit ethernet, the company has bundled a power adapter as well for ease of use.

The installation is quite easy and you get all the basic mounting equipment including the plate and screws within the packaging kit. Barring the two ports and the LED upfront, there are not a lot of ingress points. On flipping the device, we see proper cuts for ventilation all around the sides.

Performance

This DAP-2600 series has been quite reliable and the DAP-2610 PoE Access Point is not different. Just like DAP-2680, the DAP-2610 has combined signal rates of up to 400 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band and 867 Mbps in the 5 GHz band. There are all sorts of advanced algorithms and features baked in this as well.

There is also an advanced Quality of Service (QoS) by cleverly prioritizing different types of traffic. With the use of QoS, WMM ensures that applications such as audio, video, and voice that require better throughput and more performance are placed in order of high-to-low priority for an all-around smoother, uninterrupted Wi-Fi experience.

The DAP-2610 also gets D-Link’s Nuclias Connect is a centralized management and analytics solution that brings convenience, control, customizability, and cost-effective scaling to SMB. Nuclias Connect enables network monitoring, management, and device configuration through a single, easy-to-use software interface. Furthermore, this software-management system helps in managing up to 1000 Access Points from a single central location. Nuclias Connect’s system can be accessed via an app on your Android/iOS device or by their web app.

The DAP-2610 also has modes tailored to best fit the individual needs, including Access Point, Wireless Client, WDS (Wireless Distribution System), and WDS with Access Point. During our limited testing of the DAP-2610, all the necessary parameters checked out and worked as advertised by the brand. The system speeds were also hitting the claimed speeds in the spec sheet. Recommending this particular series to SMB’s is a no-brainer.

D-Link DAP-2610 Pricing

D-Link DAP-2610 Dual-Band AC1300 PoE Access Point – INR 9,999

Verdict – Should you go for it?

The D-Link DAP-2610 Dual-Band AC1300 PoE Access Point is certainly one of the best Access Points that you have access to in the market right now. The PoE support, WPA-3 support, and all the multi-operational modes make it an ideal choice for SMB’s.

While the DAP-2610 has some nifty features up its sleeves, the only we have with the price. This right now retails for INR 9,999 which we feel is high given the value DAP-2610 provides. You will be better off spending a bit more and getting the DAP-2680 instead for INR 11,499 which has a better feature list than this one.