Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red Calls it a Wrap

After a tumultuous three-year journey, CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming Patch 2.1, set for release on December 5, 2023, will be the game’s final major update. This marks a significant milestone in the game’s development, bringing to a close a chapter marred by controversy and a rocky launch.

Key Highlights

Cyberpunk 2077’s Patch 2.1 will be the game’s last major update.

The update will introduce a host of bug fixes, performance improvements, and quality-of-life enhancements.

CD Projekt Red will continue to provide minor patches and hotfixes for the game as needed.

A Tumultuous Development

Cyberpunk 2077’s development was plagued by numerous challenges, leading to a disastrous launch in December 2020. The game was riddled with bugs, performance issues, and glitches, particularly on last-gen consoles. This resulted in widespread criticism, refunds, and even a temporary removal from the PlayStation Store.

The Road to Redemption

CD Projekt Red committed to addressing the game’s issues and embarked on a lengthy post-launch support journey. Over the past three years, the developer has released numerous patches and updates, gradually improving the game’s stability and performance. The release of the Phantom Liberty expansion in September 2023 marked a turning point, introducing significant story content and gameplay enhancements.

Moving Forward

With Patch 2.1, CD Projekt Red is finally closing the book on Cyberpunk 2077’s major updates. The developer will continue to provide minor patches and hotfixes as needed, but the focus will now shift to new projects.

A Legacy of Lessons

Cyberpunk 2077’s development saga serves as a stark reminder of the importance of thorough testing and quality assurance. The game’s troubled launch had a profound impact on CD Projekt Red’s reputation and financial standing, highlighting the risks of rushing a game to market.

Post-Launch Support

CD Projekt Red will continue to provide minor patches and hotfixes for Cyberpunk 2077 as needed. However, the developer will now focus its efforts on new projects.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Patch 2.1 marks the end of a significant chapter in the game’s development. While the game’s launch was marred by controversy, CD Projekt Red’s commitment to post-launch support has ultimately resulted in a more polished and enjoyable experience for players.

Despite its challenging journey, Cyberpunk 2077 has ultimately emerged as a compelling and immersive open-world RPG. The game’s world-building, storytelling, and character development have garnered praise, and its post-launch support has demonstrated CD Projekt Red’s commitment to improving the player experience.