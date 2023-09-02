Cutting-edge HR Tech Startup, MyWays.ai, Secures 80 Lakh Investment in the Seed Round Led by Realtime Angel Fund (RTAF)

Ways.ai, an innovative AI-driven HR tech startup, has secured a substantial investment of INR 80 Lakh. in a recent seed funding round. The funding was led by Realtime Angel Fund (RTAF), a respected angel fund registered with SEBI and known for its early-stage investments in pioneering startups. MyWays.ai is at the forefront of reshaping HR tech through AI integration. This investment will help MyWays.ai expand its user base and extend offerings to become a comprehensive software solution supported by dedicated services.

MyWays.ai stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the HR tech landscape through the seamless integration of artificial intelligence. By offering cutting-edge solutions to modern HR challenges, MyWays.ai has quickly garnered attention and recognition within the industry. This investment will serve as a strategic boost to further accelerate the startup’s growth trajectory and enhance its capabilities to provide groundbreaking HR solutions.

Pranay Mathur, CEO of Realtime Angel Fund (RTAF) said, “We are proud to have invested in MyWays.ai, an innovative venture steered by the visionary leaders, Samyak Jain and Tanvi Jain. Their pioneering work in the deployment of AI-based solutions is set to streamline the corporate training, hiring, and deployment process, significantly cutting down the timeframes from months to a few weeks. At this exciting juncture, we are elated to empower the future of tech talent transformation through MyWays.ai.”

“We are excited to have Realtime (RTAF) with us as we embark on the next phase of our journey,” said Samyak Jain, an alumnus of IIT Delhi, CEO and Co-founder of MyWays.ai. “With the soft-launch of the Hiring Tool Suite, we witnessed a 4x surge in weekly product access requests. This fresh infusion of funds will help us expand our user base and extend our offerings to become a comprehensive software solution supported by dedicated services.”

Real Time Angel Fund’s investment in MyWays.ai reflects their ongoing dedication to supporting innovative startups and driving positive change in the business landscape. By digitizing complex business operations for tech businesses, MyWays.ai is catalyzing India’s acceleration towards becoming a $1 trillion internet digital economy. MyWays.ai has publicly launched its GPT-powered Hiring Tool Suite, including Auto-Source, Auto-Screen, and Auto-Evaluate. Today, MyWays.ai boasts a network of over 110,000 candidates spanning 800+ colleges, and 150+ Companies as clients.

Within a short span of 12 months, RTAF has successfully invested in 25 innovative startups, such as MyMandi, TransportSimple, Punt Partners, FreshoKartz, MeraTractor, MentorKart, O2Nails, LarkAI, CapitalSetu, and We360. Overall, 300 investors have invested across these deals. These startups are making remarkable progress in their respective industries, leveraging RTAF’s unique approach of not only providing capital but also offering strategic support, mentorship, and access to its extensive network of industry experts. This hands-on approach has proven to be instrumental in helping portfolio companies accelerate their growth and achieve significant milestones.