Cult.sport Launches Active T Smartwatch at Rs.1599

Sports brand Cult.sport which is the D2C platform of Cure.fit, announced the launch of its new versatile smartwatch, which is designed to cater to the needs of sports and fitness enthusiasts. Available exclusively on Flipkart and the cult.sport website, the smartwatch aims to bridge the growing demand for affordable yet advanced technology in the fitness industry and is equipped with a wide variety of features that will empower enthusiasts in their health and fitness journey.

Designed to cater to the needs of modern fitness enthusiasts, the ACTIVE T combines exceptional features and a sleek, elegant design to elevate the wearables experience. With a large 2.01″ HD Display with minimal bezels, the ACTIVE T delivers crystal-clear visuals for effortless navigation. Powered by a single chipset, this smartwatch ensures lightning-fast BT calling, resulting in seamless pairing and enhanced power efficiency. With its advanced Heart and SPO2 monitoring capabilities, the ACTIVE T offers comprehensive health insights. Additionally, the smartwatch has a dedicated period tracking feature for women, empowering them to monitor their well-being effortlessly. Emphasizing on versatility, the smartwatch offers an impressive range of 100+ sports modes to cater to every fitness regime. Furthermore, users can personalize their style with a vast selection of over 200 watch faces. The ACTIVE T Smartwatch from cult.sport is set to change how people track their fitness and health, bringing a new level of convenience and effectiveness.

“We are thrilled to launch our second fitness smartwatch, this time focusing on versatility of modern sports enthusiasts” said Shamik Sharma, Business Head, Cult.sport, “Cult.sport aims to offer high-quality and affordable fitness products that cater to the needs of the fitness audience. We believe that the Cult.sport smartwatch will be a game-changer in the industry and are confident that it will be well-received by Sports & fitness enthusiasts. With this launch, Cult.sport aims to make advanced technology accessible to a wider audience and empower them to lead healthier and fulfilling lives.”

The smartwatch is available in three colors i.e. Black, Blue and Grey. The product has been launched exclusively on Flipkart and the Cult.sport website. The Cult.sport ACTIVE T smartwatch is priced under 2499 and as a special offer, early bird customers can get the watch at a starting price of INR 1599/-.