‘Crown’ your wrist with Boult’s latest smartwatch Crown R Pro, with the brand’s first Frozen Silver Metallic strap along with Volcanic Orange and Thunder black silicone straps.

Teemed with an exclusive Crown feature, this smartwatch will spin to the tune of the customer’s fingertips.

Boult’s Crown R Pro exudes the brilliant trio of power, style and functionality.

With Super AMOLED and ‘Always on Display’ feature, the newly launched smartwatch keeps you one step always ahead.

New Delhi, 19, June, 2023: Boult, the fastest-growing wearable brand in India known for unleashing innovation in its products, launches the ultimate smartwatch, Crown R Pro, to match your power statement. The smartwatch is comprised of a unique Crown feature that will allow its users to cruise through their menus & watch faces and customise favourites with just one tap. With a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round Display, 500 Nits brightness, 466*466 ultra-high resolution, and an “always on display” feature, Crown R Pro is the display almighty. Boult’s new addition is here to leave you spellbound with its stunning colour offerings: Thunder Black & Volcanic Orange silicone straps and Frozen Silver metallic strap, at just Rs 2999 from Flipkart and www.boultaudio.com.

Boult’s Crown R Pro is the one-stop destination for an all-round personal assistant with its ingenious health-keeping system, supreme Bluetooth technology, AI voice assistance and Find My Phone feature. Powered by state-of-the-art innovation, the new smartwatch can manage everything, from monitoring heart rate 24×7, blood pressure, SpO2 saturation, sleep, and menstrual cycle to staying in touch, setting reminders, and multitasking without the mess through simple voice commands. The Crown R Pro smartwatch is packed with single-chip Bluetooth 5.2 and a dedicated mic & speaker, enabling users to make a one-click connection within a 10 mm range. Furthermore, users can answer or reject their calls without reaching for their smartphones. For those who have a habit of leaving their phones behind, Crown R Pro consists of the Find My Phone feature, which can be easily enabled through the quick settings option.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Boult, said, “We believe in innovation, and we thrive on innovation, which reflects perfectly in all our products. When we entered the wearable segment in the middle of last year, customers used to relate our brand to audio products only, and yet we are here in the first quarter of 2023 with the title of the fastest-growing wearable brand in India as per the IDC report 2023. I am confident that our new addition, the Crown R Pro smartwatch, will continue this streak along with our future launches. As a home-grown brand, Boult has emerged as a stalwart in the industry by selling one product every 5 seconds. We have sold more than 1 crore units till now and have received more than 15 lakh+ product reviews and ratings. Boult’s approach to developing products is very much based on the customer’s feedback, and these numbers certainly indicate that Boult is able to translate it. We consider customer satisfaction and the integration of evolving technologies as our core.”

For sports enthusiasts, this smartwatch has more than 120 sports modes, including cricket, running, cycling, basketball, yoga, and swimming, among others. Besides, users can enjoy a myriad of custom watchfaces and animated watchfaces along with 5 UI styles with Crown R Pro to flaunt brand-new looks every day. Moreover, the IP67 waterproof technology allows users to be carefree around water, as it can submerge to a depth of 0.5 m for 30 minutes and work faultlessly. It also provides complete protection against the ingress of dust and airborne particles.