Cross beats introduces AURA an innovative yet stylish Smartwatch with cutting-edge features

Crossbeats, India’s top smartwatch & wireless audio brand has launched its latest innovation, the Aura Smartwatch. Packed with cutting-edge features and a striking design, the Aura Smartwatch is set to redefine the smartwatch landscape.

The Aura smartwatch costs INR 3499 and is available in four different color combinations: black bezel with black strap, gold bezel with black strap, gold bezel with orange strap, and silver bezel with silver strap. Its 1.46″ AMOLED Display, with a brightness of 1000 nits, provides a crystal-clear viewing experience even in direct sunlight. The Always On display feature adds convenience to the mix.

The Aura prides itself on seamless connectivity with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, powered by ClearCommTM technology. It features a unique Split Screen Display, enabling users to multitask effortlessly. With a battery playtime of up to 8 days and 15 days on standby, powered by a 300 mAh battery, the newly launched Aura Smartwatch keeps you connected without constant recharging.

Sporting a rugged yet stylish design, the Aura Smartwatch is built to withstand any adventure. Its aerospace metal case and the marine watch band guarantees durability. The Encoder Crown, a built-in mechanical knob, offers an intuitive way to navigate through features and apps. Plus, the device is voice assistant enabled with Siri and OK Google integration. Health enthusiasts will be pleased with the AI Health Trackers, providing real-time data for over 123+ activities. The 4th Gen Biosensor Chip enables accurate monitoring of heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, and sleep patterns.

On the launch of Aura Smartwatch, Mr. Abhinav Agarwal, Co-founder, of Crossbeats said, “We are very excited to introduce Aura to the people and invite everyone to experience the blend of style, technology, and adventure that the Smartwatch offers.” With an IP67 water-resistant rating, users can confidently take the Aura Smartwatch wherever life takes them, from the gym to outdoor escapades. It’s not just a watch; it’s a companion for every journey. Discover the world of limitless possibilities with the Aura Smartwatch.

For more information and to purchase, visit Crossbeats.