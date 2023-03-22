Croma launches own label in QLED TV & Water Purifier category

Croma, India’s first and trusted omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, proudly introduces the latest addition to its own-label product line. These innovative QLED TVs and water purifiers are designed to transform lifestyles. The products are made to offer customers the latest technologies at a great price. Croma QLED TV uses cutting-edge technology to provide an immersive viewing experience. On the other hand, water purifiers offer a state-of-the-art water filtration system to provide clean and safe drinking water for families.

In 2008, with the intent to delight customers further, Croma launched its own-label products. Croma’s Own Label range of products has seen a huge growth of more than 2.5x over the previous year. Croma currently has 400+ products in the Own Label category that uses the latest technology and are curated by in-house experts with competitive pricing. The company offers the best value proposition to its customers by focusing on high-quality products and consistency in supply, which fosters trust and loyalty. The brand follows stringent processes, and quality testing techniques, and offers end-to-end post-purchase services which can be availed by the customers.

Croma is committed to delivering the best solutions for its customers and is always exploring new ways and innovations to enhance their experience. The new products are a testament to this commitment, offering key features and advantages. The QLED television is the perfect choice for movie enthusiasts, gaming fanatics, and anyone who loves to enjoy their favourite content on a large screen. It is the best option for anyone seeking a television that offers excellent picture quality, rich colours, immersive sound, and great features for smooth connectivity (3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports). It has Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, optical audio output, 2 GB RAM, and 16 GB ROM, enabled with a 1.9GHz quad-core processor, driven by the Google operating system platform and a one-year warranty. It also has a great app support through the Google Play Store. With its innovative QLED technology, Croma delivers incredibly vivid and lifelike colours, creating an experience that is truly cinematic.

The water purifier has a large capacity for storage and filtration for a steady supply of water. It not only removes bacteria, metal pollution, and germs from the water but also filters out toxic substances and dangerous chemicals to make it safe for consumption. The purifier has an advanced copper + post-carbon filter and manual TDS controller that provides the benefits of copper, further polishes the water, and makes it tastier. It also has a 9-litre water storage capacity and smart LED indicators. The water purifiers have up to six stages of purification technology, as well as features such as an ultrafine sediment filter and germ elimination UV technology.

On this occasion, Mr. Avijit Mitra – MD & CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd, said, “ We are delighted to launch the advanced technology-backed QLED and Water Purifier for our customers. Bringing the best-in-class consumer electronics and home appliances to the forefront of our assortment is imperative to providing seamless solutions to our customers. We have seen manifold growth for Croma-branded products since their inception, and the launch of our own-label products aligns with our commitment to make technology more accessible and inclusive for everyone at the best price. Our team has ensured new products meet the highest quality and performance standards.”

Croma has its own label products across categories such as ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, kitchen appliances, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more. In-store, Croma sells more Croma-branded TVs and air conditioners than any other TV or air conditioner brand.