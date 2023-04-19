CRED rolls out UPI-based peer-to-peer payments

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payments on UPI are used everywhere- from settling bills after a lunch with friends, paying for daily and monthly essentials, or even sending money to loved ones on special occasions. While UPI has created a revolution in digital payments with a focus on utility, CRED seeks to move beyond being transactional- creating an elevated UPI experience for members. This experience hinges on making payments instant, secure, and rewarding.

With CRED UPI P2P, members get access to a trusted and rewarding payment experience, when they ‘pay anyone’ – be it CRED members, or non-members; by searching their contact list, adding phone numbers, or UPI id’s.

The new payment experience has been introduced after the launch of Scan & Pay, which allows members to ‘pay everywhere’ through UPI. Members now have multiple payment options available to them on CRED- from offline payments (UPI P2P, Scan & Pay, Tap to Pay), online merchant payments (CRED Pay, CRED flash) and bill payments.

Key features of CRED’s UPI P2P Experience:

Seamless

Payment Reminders for Recurring Transactions: While using the UPI P2P experience on CRED, members can access ‘smart recommendations’ which provide them reminders on recurring payments.

Secure

Nudges for Payment Protection: CRED will provide proactive nudges in potentially risky payment scenarios, making transactions safer. These nudges show up when members make payments while on call, or during high-value transactions.

Custom VPA for Enhanced Privacy: CRED Protect will actively nudge members to protect their identity through a system generated alias UPI ID- helping them mask personal details like mobile numbers and ensuring privacy. Once Custom VPAs are activated, payments will be made via members' alias UPI ID by default.

Rewarding

WIN-WIN for delightful payments: When a member uses the UPI P2P experience for payments to ‘special contacts’, the WIN-WIN feature is activated. This lets both the payer and recipient get rewarded through cashbacks credited to one’s CRED balance. This balance can be redeemed on any bill payment or store transaction on CRED. Apart from WIN-WIN, members will earn cashbacks and rewards on every payment they make using CRED P2P.

P2P Payments on CRED are more rewarding during TATA IPL 2023

As one of the Official Partners to the most awaited sporting event of the year, CRED will make winning experiences out of memorable moments of each match. Starting 17th April:

Members sending money to 5 friends through CRED UPI P2P, during the CRED powerplay , stand a chance to win 5 Tata IPL 2023 VIP match tickets.

, stand a chance to win 5 Tata IPL 2023 VIP match tickets. Members who send money to a friend during a match stand a chance to win 100% cashback on any bill

Since March 31st, members that made bill payments during the CRED Powerplay and 13th over, were eligible to win 100% cashback and 5 TATA IPL VIP match tickets. Till date, Amit Panchal from Ahmedabad, Aseem Kumar from Mohali, Yash Aswathi from Lucknow, Sandeep Jha from Hyderabad and Dhiman Mandal from Bengaluru and many more members have won tickets to their favorite team’s matches by paying their bills on CRED.

