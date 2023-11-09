Creative Unveils First True Wireless Headphones with MEMS Drivers

Creative Technology, a Singaporean-based consumer electronics company, has announced a partnership with xMEMS Labs, a US-based developer of solid-state drivers used in speakers as well as head- and earbuds, to develop the first true wireless headphones with MEMS drivers.

Key Highlights:

Creative partners with xMEMS Labs to develop the first true wireless headphones with MEMS drivers.

MEMS drivers offer superior sound quality, efficiency, and durability over traditional dynamic drivers.

Creative’s new TWS headphones are expected to be released in late 2023.

MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) drivers are a new type of speaker technology that offers a number of advantages over traditional dynamic drivers, including:

Superior sound quality: MEMS drivers can reproduce a wider range of frequencies with greater accuracy and clarity than dynamic drivers.

Increased efficiency: MEMS drivers are more efficient than dynamic drivers, meaning they can produce the same volume of sound with less power.

Improved durability: MEMS drivers are more durable than dynamic drivers, making them less susceptible to damage from sweat, moisture, and dust.

Creative’s new TWS headphones are expected to be released in late 2023 and will feature xMEMS’ cutting-edge MEMS speaker technology. The company claims that the new headphones will deliver “crystal-clear sound that reproduces every nuance of music and audio content with astounding accuracy.” Users can expect to enjoy a truly immersive and lifelike audio experience.

What are MEMS drivers?

MEMS drivers are a type of speaker that uses micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) to produce sound. MEMS are tiny devices that are fabricated using semiconductor manufacturing processes. MEMS drivers can be made much smaller than traditional dynamic drivers, which makes them ideal for use in TWS headphones and other portable audio devices.

MEMS drivers work by vibrating a MEMS actuator in response to an electrical signal. The MEMS actuator is typically a thin, flexible membrane that is coated with a piezoelectric material. When the piezoelectric material is subjected to an electrical voltage, it vibrates, producing sound waves.

Advantages of MEMS drivers over traditional dynamic drivers

MEMS drivers offer a number of advantages over traditional dynamic drivers, including:

Superior sound quality: MEMS drivers can reproduce a wider range of frequencies with greater accuracy and clarity than dynamic drivers. This is because MEMS drivers have a much faster transient response than dynamic drivers. This means that MEMS drivers can reproduce sounds with greater speed and precision, resulting in a more realistic and lifelike audio experience.

Increased efficiency: MEMS drivers are more efficient than dynamic drivers, meaning they can produce the same volume of sound with less power. This is because MEMS drivers have a lower impedance than dynamic drivers. This means that MEMS drivers require less current to operate, which results in longer battery life for TWS headphones and other portable audio devices.

Improved durability: MEMS drivers are more durable than dynamic drivers, making them less susceptible to damage from sweat, moisture, and dust. This is because MEMS drivers are made of solid-state materials, while dynamic drivers contain moving parts that can be damaged over time.

Creative’s new TWS headphones with MEMS drivers are a significant development in the audio industry. MEMS drivers offer a number of advantages over traditional dynamic drivers, including superior sound quality, increased efficiency, and improved durability. Creative’s new headphones are expected to be released in late 2023 and will be a must-have for audiophiles and music lovers alike.