Creative Newtech partners with Cricut Inc. for its range of DIY craft devices

Creative Newtech Limited (NSE: CREATIVE), India’s leading brand licensee and market entry specialist, today announced its partnership with Cricut to distribute their range of products in India. It will distribute Cricut Joy, Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore. The partnership further strengthens Creative’s FMSG (fast-moving social goods) portfolio.

Commenting on the partnership, Ketan Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Creative Newtech Ltd., said, “Truly delighted to add a well-known brand like Cricut to our FMSG product portfolio. Cricut’s offering will generate huge interest in the Indian market, considering it’s a whole new category that allows everyone to be a craft expert. We hope, in particular, to have these products used by children across India to give wings to their imagination.”

In his comments, Nikshep Shetty, Head of Asia at Cricut, said, “Creative Newtech is the perfect partner to build our business in India. They’re experienced in introducing new brands into the Indian market, besides sharing our passion & commitment to helping people lead creative lives. The partnership aligns well with Cricut’s overall growth strategy.”

Cricut Joy helps you create custom cards, pro-looking labels, and personalized decals. With Bluetooth® built in, getting your Cricut Joy machine connected to your mobile phone to use the Cricut Joy app is effortless. The Cricut Joy app guides you as you create something fun or functional in 15 minutes or less.

Now smarter and faster than ever, Cricut Explore 3 smart cutting machine places the power of handmade into the hands of anyone. Cricut Maker® 3 is the most powerful intelligent cutting machine ever made for every craft and every crafter. Cricut Maker 3 quickly and accurately cuts 300+ materials – from the most delicate paper and fabric to the tougher stuff like matboard, leather & balsa wood and offers the broadest range of tools for cutting, scoring, writing & adding decorative effects.