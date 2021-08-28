Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular esports titles in the world. In fact, many online bookmakers will now readily accept bets on this title, along with conventional sports like soccer, baseball and basketball. The reason for this is the continued rise in popularity of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. More and more people are playing and viewing it, with this increased participation leading to a multi-tiered esports industry. Multiple leagues are concurrently running, allowing players of all levels to actively participate. This not only makes Counter-Strike: Global Offensive a far more accessible avenue for those looking to enter into the world of esports, it also makes for more lucrative wagering opportunities. Looking to bet on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for the first time? Our guide has all the information you need to increase the chances of you seeing a return on your first wager.

Origins of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Betting

In the infancy of esports, a handful of titles like Starcraft dominated the sector. Professional esports competition was also largely reserved for certain territories, such as South Korea. However, once esports competition and betting established itself here, the scene was set for international expansion. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive first entered the fray in the first years of the new millennium. It quickly emerged as one of the premier titles in esports competition, with an interest in betting opportunity following. As the audience for Counter-Strike went global, so did the appetite for gambling on esports events. In many countries, gambling regulation served as something as a hurdle for Counter-Strike betting, but legalization efforts brought down these barriers in many territories.

Betting on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

If you’ve never placed a wager on Counter-Strike before, betting can seem a little daunting. Before you start thinking about signing up with an online bookmaker and parting with any cash, you should first get an idea of the state of play. It’s worth seeking out a platform like www.1337pro.com to get an overview of recent and upcoming events and fixtures, as well as glean performance statistics of participating teams. Once you have familiarized yourself with the state of play, you can start thinking about placing a bet. First, find an online betting market that offers odds on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Once you’ve done that, you can deposit money into your online kitty and start placing bets.

You should also have a think about esports betting types before you lay down any cash. Betting on an outright winner may seem like a sensible option, but returns will be limited. If you want to secure the biggest return on your wagering investment, don’t be afraid to experiment with various types of bets. Over/under odds are particularly rewarding for those prepared to take a little risk, but you should avoid adopting this style of the bet if it’s your first time placing a wager.

Best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Events to Bet On

Because of its popularity, the betting market for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is huge. However, the betting market really focused on a few main events. If you’re looking for the best odds and a good range of bet types, you should check out the betting market for upcoming events like the PGL Major Stockholm 2021. Other major events worth betting on include the biannual ESL Pro League and BLAST Premier.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to making a sensible bet on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the same rules as conventional sports and event betting apply here. Firstly, never wager more than you can afford to lose. Secondly, make sure you have a thorough understanding of the market. Take the time to research participating teams and their playing history. You should also avoid trusting the odds of a single bookmaker. Explore multiple markets to ensure you’re wagering with the best odds possible. Finally, have fun with it. Betting on esports can be a lucrative venture, but it should not be looked to as your sole way of securing an income. That being said, once you’ve had a little luck with placing bets on outright winners, you can think about redistributing some of your winnings to more particular wagering outcomes to yield bigger returns.