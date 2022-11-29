Cosmic Byte launches a lightweight, high-fidelity gaming earphone – ‘CB-EP-06

Cosmic Byte, a leading Indian gaming accessories brand, announced the launch of a new model of gaming earphones, the CB-EP-06, featuring a lightweight design and a detachable microphone. The new gaming earphone combines functional and convenient features like a dual microphone, a 3.5 mm audio jack with an anti-tangle cable that allows users to connect the earbuds to their audio device, in-line control, and a high-fidelity driver.

The high-fidelity driver in the Cosmic Byte CB-EP-06 Gaming Earphone is capable of producing rich and ultra-realistic sounds. It comes with a dual microphone; for higher-quality recording, users can use the detachable microphone. Furthermore, the in-line control makes it easy to control audio and the microphone.

Due to its small and exquisite design, the earphone is extremely light and portable. It also comes with soft earbuds, which ensure maximum comfort for the user while wearing the earphones.

“At Cosmic Byte, we work hard to provide Indian gamers with the right technology for the best possible gaming experience. The CB-EP-06 Gaming Earphone is pocket friendly, and can be used for both listening to music or playing video games all day.” Ronak Gupta, Partner, Cosmic Byte, stated.

Cosmic Byte CB-EP-06 Gaming Earphone is available in silver for the incredibly low price of INR 1499. It comes with a carrying pouch, which makes it convenient to carry it anywhere, six secure soft ear buds, and a splitter. It is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PCs, mobile devices, tablets, PS4s, PS5s, and XBOXes.