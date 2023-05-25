Cooking gadget of the year – The New Philips Airfryer unveiled in collaboration with Croma

Empowering consumers with advanced kitchen appliances, Versuni (formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances), brought together the culinary prowess of renowned chef Ranveer Brar and the technological expertise of Rajiv Makhni, to unveil its latest see-through cooking window Philips Airfryer. The event, held in collaboration with Croma, India’s first and trusted Omni-channel large format electronics retailer from the Tata Group, marked an exciting occasion as the ‘Cooking Gadget of the Year’ was revealed in a spectacular showdown.

Captivating the audience with their exceptional skills, Chef Ranveer Brar and Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni participated in an exhilarating face-off. Each was tasked with preparing the same dish using their personal favorite cooking gadget, unbeknownst to one another. The highly anticipated moment of truth arrived as they unveiled their secret weapons of choice. To the astonishment of all, both culinary maestros had independently selected the remarkable new Philips Airfryer as their ultimate cooking companion.

Commenting on the exciting collaboration, Ms. Pooja Baid, Marketing Head, Philips Domestic Appliances India Ltd, said, “Philips empowered the Indian consumers with the first ever Airfryer over 10 years ago. And today it gives us immense pride to see it becoming the gadget of choice for those looking at bringing a positive shift in their lifestyle by opting for healthier eating habits and effortless ways of cooking. Many thanks to our long-standing partner, Croma, we are overwhelmed by the initial response received from consumers, who have embraced the innovation and features of the new see-through cooking window Philips Airfryer. Bringing together our ambassador Chef Ranveer along with gadget-guru Rajiv for this new launch marks the beginning of an exciting era for Philips Airfryers in India; the new cool cooking gadget for Indian kitchens.”

Mr. Avijit Mitra – MD & CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd, said, “Croma’s endeavor has been to introduce cutting-edge technologies and electronic gadgets for our discerning customers. In the fast-evolving space of kitchen appliances, it is paramount for us to bring the latest advancements to our valued customers. We are thrilled to partner with Philips to launch their latest Airfryer, which is another big innovation by the pioneers of this category.”

Loaded with advanced features including 14-in-1 cooking functions, the all-new Philips Airfryer HD9257/80 allows its users to fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat and so much more. Being the first one in its category to come with a see-through cooking window, the new Airfryer gives the users all the looks and feels with its futuristic design. Equipped with a user-friendly touchscreen with 7 presets for specific types of cooking, a digital touch display on top, and Rapid Air Technology makes food crispier on the outside and tender on the inside with minimal or no additional oil. Combined with the NutriU App, it offers an unparalleled cooking experience and inspires users to explore new recipes and experiment in the kitchen, elevating their culinary experience.

The Philips Airfryer HD9257/80 Is now available for purchase at Rs.15,995 across key modern trade outlets and the Philips Domestic Appliances e-store.