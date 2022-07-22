Cook Various Dishes Instantly With KENT MULTI COOKER

Ads

Enjoy a protein-rich breakfast of boiled eggs or gorge on fluffy idlis, delicious noodles in a flash thanks to the wonder appliance— ‘KENT MultiCooker’. This MultiCooking appliance is ideal for homes, bachelors, hostelers and travellers as it is very easy to carry

KENT Multi Cooker has an 800W high-power motor that efficiently steams, boils, and cooks a variety of delicacies. You can boil eggs, make idlis, noodles, and momos, as well as steam vegetables and masala tea.

Another highlight of the product is that the KENT Multi Cooker rapidly adapts to mode changes. This makes cooking faster and easier. Because of its temperature response, it allows you to skip the tedious cooking process and create mouth-watering delicacies in less time.

KENT Multi Cooker is extremely compact, which makes it easy to carry and store. It has a joint less design that helps in easy cleaning and maintenance. Ideal for small families or bachelors, this compact appliance by KENT responds faster to temperature changes and allows you to cook in less time. To ensure maximum safety and convenience while cooking, it has a cool-touch handle and an auto turn-off feature. This portable kitchen appliance has a transparent lid and an indicator light to let you know when the food is done.

This appliance also boasts a long shelf life. The KENT Multi Cooker has a high-quality SS inner pot that will stand the test of time. Also, keeping in mind users’ convenience, it comes with a transparent glass lid, which allows the users to keep an eye on the cooked items. The appliance also comes with accessories such as an egg boiler tray and an idli maker tray, allowing you to experiment with new dishes.

Also stressing safety and convenience while cooking, the appliance features an efficient auto turn-off control and a cool-touch handle. Additionally, it has a swivel power base.

Mr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, Kent RO Systems Ltd., said, “We are rest assured that customers will be more than satisfied with the performance of the KENT MultiCooker as it will serve individuals and families’ health, taste, and cooking convenience needs without any compromise. The highlight of this modern appliance is that it allows you to cook your favourite dishes in the comfort of your home or while travelling with added convenience and saving time. The compact, non-stick design makes cooking easy and suitable for bachelors, hostelers and travellers. ”

KENT Multi Cooker is priced at only 2,900/- and is available all leading home appliance stores and E-commerce platforms.