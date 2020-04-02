Contact +91 88000 07722 on WhatsApp to have all Covid-19 info in Delhi

The state government in Delhi has announced the launch of a dedicated COVID-19 Helpline on WhatsApp to ensure citizens have the most accurate and updated information on the deadly disease at all times. The Health & Family Welfare Department of Govt. of Delhi will be the nodal agency to operate the service.

The service is free to use as well, and all that you have to do is save the number +91 88000 07722 on your smartphone’s contact list. Thereafter, just send a ‘Hi’ text message to the WhatsApp contact and you are started. You can enter all your queries and concerns and the automated chat box would be answering those within 24 hours’ time.

Among the info that you can expect include the means and methods to prevent the spread of the deadly disease or the measures you need to adopt to remain safe. You will also have information on ways to obtain e-passes which are temporary licenses that you will need to drive or travel while the lock-down is in effect.

The service will also keep you abreast of the measures the government is adopting to contain the pandemic. You will also have important phone numbers at your disposal that you might need during this hour of crisis. Those include contacts of the nearest hospitals or other essential services that continue to operate even during the lock down period.

The service which is going to be available in English is based on the WhatsApp Business API using Infobip India.