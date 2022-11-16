Consistent Introduces Two New FHD LED Monitors, ‘CTM 2200’ and ‘CTM 2400’

Leading provider of IT hardware and products Consistent Infosystems has announced the launch of two Ultra-Slim Full HD LED Monitors in 22-inch and 24-inch variants. The new displays feature enhanced picture quality for crisp and sharp images apart from in-built stereo speakers for incredibly clear audio performance. Additionally, VGA and HDMI inputs are compatible with all known operating systems (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.) making them perfect displays for every use — be it desktops, laptops, servers, gaming rigs, and more.

The CTM 2200 and CTM 2400 are Consistent’s debutant display units in the desktop monitor segment. Featuring a bezel-less front in an ultra-slim and lightweight design for a competitive edge, the monitors are available in two size variants 21.4” (54.6cm) and 23.8” (60.5cm) respectively to suit every purpose. The ultra-sharp LED-backlit displays can produce stunning images in Full HD 1080p (1920*1080 pixels) resolutions with crisp and sharp image quality.

Adding to the striking display quality are its twin 2x2W stereo speakers for a complete work and entertainment experience. Compatible with all known operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux, etc.) and complete with VGA and HDMI inputs, the two Consistent CTM monitors can convert your desktop into a high-definition entertainment hub for movies and gaming. All this is available in an ultra-slim and lightweight package that consumes less than 24 Watts of power and comes with a 3-year warranty period.

Expressing delight at the new product launch, Sunil Srivastava, Marketing Consultant at Consistent, said, “Consistent is unceasingly bringing the best monitors with the amalgamation of latest technologies. The newly launched LED Monitors are perfectly designed for an exceptional experience for the users with new equipment and are full of great features. We are delighted to launch these amazing feature-rich monitors for our Indian customers. The demands for the monitors have burgeoned and we aim to fulfil this demand with our best-in-class monitors.”

Pricing and Availability:

Consistent’s new CTM 2200 and CTM 2400 Ultra-Slim LED monitors are available across all leading retail stores in India at a very reasonable price of just INR 9,999 and INR 12,999 respectively. Soon the product will also be available online.