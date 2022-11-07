Compaq ties up with Bajaj Finserv to enhance customer acquisition

To further bolster customer affordability and acquisition its technologically advanced smart TV in the country, Compaq has tied up with market leader non-banking financial services company Bajaj Finserv Ltd. for easy financing of TVs letting the consumers upgrade to bigger screen sizes and superior technological products. Through the new agreement, customers seeking to purchase smart TVs from Compaq can now avail no cost EMI from Bajaj Finserv. The two leading players in the sector have joined hands to make retail financing easier for consumers and are also planning to further enhance customers’ shopping experiences through more financing tools like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL).

“The primary objective of Compaq is to provide everyone with the opportunity to own quality televisions which are easy to use and affordably priced. Our latest collaboration with one of the most trusted financing companies in the country will enable us to expand our market reach by providing people with easy financing options while purchasing a smart TV. Bajaj Finserv has long established its name in the financial sector with a wide range of financing facilities across the country,” said Amitabh Tiwari, CEO Ossify Industries Pvt Ltd.

Recently, Compaq TV has launched Compaq Ultra HD (4K) LED Google Smart TVs. The new smart TV by Compaq is aggressively priced following its philosophy of helping every consumer to own the state of art products. With its latest product, Compaq is providing Ultra High-Definition TV in the budget range. During the festive sales, Compaq has ushered towards a new success roadmap, with a massive omnichannel sale of its smart TVs and emerged as one of the most received top-selling TV brands in the country.

“Compaq has established a strong market reputation as one of the most reliable and technologically advanced TV brands making smart televisions available for all at an attractive price range. Compaq TV becoming the people’s favourite choice during the festive season is a depiction of people keeping their trust in our commitment towards delivering advanced, reliable and affordable smart TVs for all,” added Amitabh Tiwari.