Compact yet powerful GOVO launches GoSurround 200 soundbar

GOVO, an emerging brand at the forefront of audio technology, is excited to introduce its latest breakthrough, the GOVO GoSurround 200 Soundbar. This compact audio powerhouse will redefine the way one engage with their favourite music, movies, and games. Despite its compact size, this mini soundbar delivers an extraordinary audio experience that will leave everyone amazed.

According to an industry report, the consumer speaker market in India is poised for remarkable growth, projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.38% by 2027. This surge is driven by the strong demand for audio devices in India, fuelled by notable advancements and innovations that come with minimal cost increments. GOVO GoSurround 200 Soundbar stands out with its impressive features. Its superior design, premium sound quality, exceptional bass performance, and competitive pricing make it a perfect choice for consumers. Seamlessly integrating V5.3 wireless Bluetooth technology, the GoSurround 200 Soundbar enables effortless connectivity within a range of up to 30 feet. Equipped with 2 x 52mm explosive drivers and boasting a peak output of 18 watts, it delivers powerful and immersive audio experiences that truly captivate listeners.

Commenting on the launch of the GOVO GoSurround 200 Soundbar, Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder of GOVO said, “We are excited to introduce the all-new GOVO GoSurround 200 Soundbar, which is poised to redefine the audio solution. This compact soundbar provides exceptional sound output and sleek aesthetics, delivering an unmatched audio experience. With GOVO’s unwavering commitment to superior audio quality and seamless connectivity options, we aim to enhance the entertainment journey for our valued customers. The launch of the GoSurround 200 Soundbar sets a new standard and redefines the essence of audio experience.”

Here are the salient features of the GOVO GoSurround 200 Soundbar:

Dual Passive Radiators : The soundbar is equipped with dual passive radiators that deliver a truly immersive audio experience by producing deep and powerful bass frequencies

Multiple Connectivity : The soundbar effortlessly enables seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices, effortlessly AUX, USB, and TF Cord inputs

Integrated Controls : The soundbar offers a user-friendly experience with integrated buttons that provide convenient control over pairing and music playback, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience

Dynamic LED Lights : Elevate your party game with the dynamic multicolour LED lights that accompany the soundbar, enhancing the ambiance and creating a captivating visual experience

HD Mic: Seamlessly handle incoming calls without the need to switch to another device

The GOVO GoSurround 200 Soundbar is priced at Rs. 3,999/- but is available for an exclusive price of Rs. 999/-. It can also be easily purchased from Amazon. This product comes with a one-year warranty and is available in the colour Platinum Black.