ColorOS 12 Beta and official Version will now be available on more OPPO phones

ColorOS 12 Beta Version—based on Android 12—continues to be available on more OPPO devices in India.

Starting 23rdJune, the ColorOS 12 Beta Version will be available on the F21 Pro 5G smartphone.

ColorOS 12 Official Version update is ongoing on the Find X2, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno4 Pro, Reno3 Pro, F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, F19, F19s, F17 Pro, F17, A74 5G, A53s 5G and the A53.

The Reno7 5G, A96 and K10 models will get the update from 15th June; the Reno 10x Zoom will get it from 28th June while the A76 handset will get it from 29th June 2022.

This update cycle will allow more OPPO users to experience ColorOS’ highly customizable UI and features that comprise much-awaited UI customizations, three-finger translation, FlexDrop, Private System and other enhanced security features.