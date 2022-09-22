COLORFUL Introduces Next-Generation GeForce RTXR 4090 and RTXR 4080 Graphics Cards

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, introduces its lineup of the next-generation GeForce RTX® 40-Series graphics cards starting with the GeForce RTX® 4090 and GeForce RTX® 4080 models under the Vulcan Series, Neptune Series, and NB EX Series.

Powered by the new ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the 3rd generation of RTX, GeForce RTX® 40 Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a quantum leap in performance, neural rendering, and many more leading platform capabilities. This massive advancement in GPU technology is the gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences, incredible AI features and the fastest content creation workflows. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the future.

COLORFUL presents the iGame GeForce RTX® 4090 Vulcan OC-V, iGame GeForce RTX® 4080 16GB Vulcan OC-V, and iGame GeForce RTX® 4080 12GB Vulcan OC-V models featuring a new look and the signature customizable display with a new twist.

COLORFUL also presents the iGame GeForce RTX® 4090 Neptune OC-V, GeForce RTX® 4080 16GB Neptune OC-V and 4080 12GB Neptune OC-V models, also featuring a new look and improved liquid cooling solution. Lastly, COLORFUL also presents the GeForce RTX® 4090 NB EX-V, RTX® 4080 16GB NB EX-V, and RTX® 4080 12GB NB EX-V graphics cards.

COLORFUL will be releasing other models under the ADVANCED Series and ULTRA Series on a later date.

Vulcan Series

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX® 40 Series Vulcan Series graphics cards feature a new look having many improvements over its predecessor. The new Vulcan Series graphics card features the new Hurricane Scythe Blade – an improved fan blade design that produces more airflow at lower noise levels compared to the previous generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Vulcan model still sports the metallic silver on a black color scheme.

The customizable display is a signature of the Vulcan Series. The new Vulcan Series graphics card features the all-new iGame Smart LCD – a detachable magnetic display. By default, the iGame Smart LCD is installed on the Vulcan graphics card and can be mounted horizontally or vertically. The detachable display can be placed on the included display dock as a stand-alone customizable screen that users can place on their desk. The iGame Smart LCD is connected via USB An included Vulcan Lightboard replaces the iGame Smart LCD on the graphics card when removed and placed on the dock.

The iGame GeForce RTX® 40 Series Vulcan is fitted with two low-key RGB strips that are customizable via the iGame Center. The graphics card adopts a flow-through cooling design that has proven to be more efficient in dissipating heat while at the same time providing better airflow inside the chassis.

Key Features

One-Key Overclock : A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software. Hurricane Scythe Blades: New fan blade design that delivers a maximum airflow of 55 CFM compared to 42 CFM from previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design.

New fan blade design that delivers a maximum airflow of 55 CFM compared to 42 CFM from previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. iGame Smart LCD : A removable magnetic display that can be mounted on the graphics card or on the included display dock. The display has a resolution of 800x216px – fully customizable via the iGame Center app to display real-time monitoring figures, custom images, GIFs, and others.

: A removable magnetic display that can be mounted on the graphics card or on the included display dock. The display has a resolution of 800x216px – fully customizable via the iGame Center app to display real-time monitoring figures, custom images, GIFs, and others. Display Dock : The display dock is an external docking accessory that users can place on their desk or on top of the chassis that holds the iGame Smart LCD. The display dock connects the display via a USB cable.

: The display dock is an external docking accessory that users can place on their desk or on top of the chassis that holds the iGame Smart LCD. The display dock connects the display via a USB cable. Vulcan Support Frame: The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card.

The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card. Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs. iGame Accessories: The Vulcan Series comes with a set of accessories including the Screen Wipes, White Gloves, and Screwdriver.

Neptune Series

The all-new iGame GeForce RTX® 40 Series Neptune Series graphics cards will be sporting a new look and an upgraded liquid cooling solution compared to the previous generation. The new Neptune Series features a silver and white color scheme. The slim 2-slot graphics card comes with a metal cover with a matte finish – two RGB light strips run through the cover that provides ambient lighting. The RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center app.

The GeForce RTX® 4090 Series Neptune model graphics card features an all-in-one liquid cooling solution with a 360mm radiator – larger than the previous generation Neptune graphics cards. The radiator is fitted with three 120mm PWM fans with RGB lighting – also customizable with the iGame Center app. Furthermore, the Neptune uses a full-cover copper waterblock that covers the GPU and VRAM.

Key Features

One-Key Overclock : A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software. Slim 2-Slot Form Factor : Slim 2-slot PCI thickness that will fit in most PC builds.

: Slim 2-slot PCI thickness that will fit in most PC builds. Liquid Cooled: Harness the superior cooling performance of liquid cooling for higher overclocks at lower noise levels.

Harness the superior cooling performance of liquid cooling for higher overclocks at lower noise levels. Full-Cover Copper Waterblock: High-performance full-cover copper waterblock that covers the GPU, memory, and other critical components in the graphics card.

NB EX Series

The GeForce RTX® 40 Series NB EX model adopt the previous generation design, a triple-fan cooler with an eye-catching Black and Red design. The cooler uses three 98mm fans – all of which feature an upgraded thicker fan blade design.

Redesigned iGame Center UI

The new version of iGame Center offers more possibilities for hardware-software interaction and a new UI that aims to improve user-friendliness with its intuitive design. Aside from hardware monitoring and tweaking functions, the new iGame Center features a user center for users to register and gain access to exclusive services.

Moreover, the new iGame Center features the OSD Window that allows users to shrink the dashboard into a compact widget that displays vital real-time monitoring information about your graphics card and other components.

Pricing and Availability

For more information regarding the availability of the COLORFUL GeForce RTX® 4090 and RTX® 4080 graphics cards, please contact your local COLORFUL representative.