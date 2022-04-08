Cobots Might be what you Need for your Welding Business, and Here is Why

Cobots come in different payloads and working speeds. They have various tools, including suction grippers. For safety, they have force-torque sensors and use laser technology to stop. They are integrated with AI and work together with humans.

The most critical aspect of cobots is that they are entirely compliant with health and safety regulations, so you won’t have to worry about putting up fences all over the place. When they detect an obstruction, they will come to a halt.

With 3D vision cameras, they can pick an object from whichever direction provided they are programmed to do so. They can also do multiple tasks, one after the other, wheeling themselves from one job to another. Workers, therefore, do not have to stand by to load the machine. That saves time. Employees concentrate on value-added tasks, increasing company output, and overall performance.

Cobots can be customized or bought off-shelf. They have welding tips, and their arms speed can be as fast as 3m/s. However, the typical rate is half of that. Employees can also program the collaborative robots to work at maximum speeds unsupervised. This post will cover the costs of a cobot and its significance in the welding business.

How much does a Cobot Cost?

Low-priced cobots range from $5000 to $20,000 but medium-sized multipurpose ones are anywhere between $20,000 and $35,000. The high-end ones are $35,000-$50,000.

Price variations are due to the quality of the materials used, tech specs, technology applied, the accuracy of the sensors, and modification of the cobot to suit your business.

The price of a cobot is determined by how many applications it can hold and the add-ons. These applications could be carrying parts, picking and placing, kitting and assembly, tending feeders, tracking processes, and quality control.

Each collaborative robot comes with: an artificially intelligent arm, a power supply structure, a user interface for learning, a stand for mounting, linking cables for inputs and outputs, sensors and external receptors, delivery charges, and after-sale services such as maintenance and troubleshooting. Effectors may or may not be part of the collaborative robot package and attract extra costs.

Effectors include a welding tool depending on the curve, a rotating sanding and buffing unit, a torque sensor, gluing and material spreading tool, a screwing unit, and the number of cups for your vacuum gripper may increase the cobot cost. Pneumatic or electric mechanical gripper (robotic hand) with fingers, a torque sensor, and how advanced the machine vision is.

Is a Cobot worth it for my Welding Business?

A collaborative robot will do a clean welding job, cut business operating costs and improve productivity allowing your business to meet the high demand for welding services. It is easy to use, and you could learn how to do it from your phone or device at your workplace.

The welding price is determined by the factors below, which you could play around with to give you a competitive edge in the market.

Lost Opportunity Costs

Skilled welders are hard to find. Businesses grapple with a costly workforce shortage, yet demand for welding services is high. Labor costs cut into revenue because they are the vast portion of your operating costs.

Improved Welding

A cobot will complete a clean job in a short amount of time. It drastically reduces the amount of time spent on production. At the same time, it will reduce welding expenses and operating costs.

Avoid Extra Shifts

By optimizing your welding process, you can avoid paying for extra shifts. You want to limit the number of excessive stages that cause delays and require more welder time than is necessary.

Stay ahead of your competition through reliable production

A collaborative robot keeps your production levels at a constant figure. You are sure that the collaborative robot will do this amount of work by this time and within a specific period. That way, you make promises to customers concerning production and keep them, making you dependable as your competition contends with bad days, sluggish hours, and welders’ no-shows.

You are sure what your Production Costs are

Every welding shop must know how to calculate welding costs and production time. These two elements heavily influence quotations and project timelines.

Even with experience, there will always be an element of uncertainty, considering that human beings are doing the work. Consequently, the amount of leeway you leave in your calculations will not always be sufficient; your welders may get tired or have a bad day, negatively affecting their work. More so, lead time.

Delayed deliveries and long lead times annoy clients and are a terrible practice.

If your organization does not have a trustworthy pattern of quoting tasks, it may lose contracts or have welding projects rejected.

Early Defects Determination

Considering your welders are free to work on more value-added tasks, they can detect defects early, saving you correction, scrap, and rejection costs.

What you should know about collaborative robot

The collaborative robot cannot do any tasks until you put a tool in its hand (end of arm tool), even if it will wheel around your manufacturing space. The autonomy and moving ability are an advantage when the cobot is put to work since it can do more tasks solving the problem of numerous repetitive tasks in manufacturing.

Autonomous collaborative cobots use lidar navigation to ‘sense’ obstacles ahead and change their direction instead of stopping and discontinuing their task.

Collaborative robot tools come with as many tasks as they can perform, with different grippers for each job. Vacuum grippers are best for lifting boxes, and flexible grippers pick soft things without damaging them. Some grippers also do screw driving.

You can install a rotor unit for sanding and buffing and program the proper force depending on the material.

Collaborative Robots Options

As a medium or small business owner, you can lease out a cobot and pay overtime or buy a customized one from the manufacturer. While the lease option is cheaper and allows you to enjoy the benefits of automated welding processes instantly, the customized option is better in the long term. Every welding business is unique.

Final Submission

Collaborative robots can overhaul your business processes while ensuring worker safety. They are suitable for those mundane tasks that are tedious. They will tirelessly carry out monotonous jobs without slacking or burning out. Employees are then freed to concentrate on other administrative and quality control duties, which improve business output.

Many business owners are interested in the cost of cobots and are waiting for the costs to come down. The cheapest collaborative robot is $5000, and the most expensive is approximately $50,000. On average, a cobot goes for $30,000. The price is dependent on the effectors.

A cobot is a plus for any welding business. It fills the void of welders’ shortage and significantly affects productivity. It will half your lead time and perform welding meticulously, reducing correction costs.

Your business can use price as a competitive edge or compete fairly with others since it can easily adjust after saving labor costs. Human labor takes up close to 90% of the total operating costs, and using a collaborative cost over time cuts this.