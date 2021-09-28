At long last, iOS 12 users with an A12 device can jailbreak using a newly released jailbreak called Chimera. Having been left out of other recent jailbreaks, now they can get back to doing what they want with their devices. Read on for all the details about this cool jailbreak utility.

What is Chimera?

Developed by the Electra Development Team, Chimera is a semi-untethered jailbreak that supports the A12 devices on iOS 12 to iOS 12.1.2. Although there has been a slew of recent jailbreaks, until now, the A12 devices have been left out but, by using the voucher_swap exploit found by Brandan Azad, Chimera jailbreak could be built. The utility also includes CoreTrust bypass, Which means users no longer have to continually sign the binaries. One big difference between Chimera and other jailbreaks is that Cydia is no longer the package manager. Instead, a modern alternative called Sileo is used, developed to do Cydia’s job on newer devices:

iPhone 5S to XS Max

iPad Mini 2, 3, 4

iPad Air, Air 2

iPad 2017, 2018

iPad Pro 11-inch, 12.9-inch

iPod Touch 6th Generation

Before You Use:

Take note of the following:

Your device must have an A12 device on iOS 12-12.1.2

One installation method requires your computer

You must have an up-to-date version of iTunes – open iTunes, click Help > Check for Updates. If one is found, follow the iTunes on-screen guide to install it

You will also need a decent internet connection and the Chimera IPA file

How to Install Chimera App:

There are two ways to install Chimera. First though, back your device data up using iTunes/iCloud:

Method 1: Computer Required – Using AltStore

Download AltServer onto your PC/Mac and open it If you are using a Mac, open the Mail app On the menu bar, tap Mail > Preferences > General > Manage Plugins Check the box next to AltPlugin and apply it Connect your device to your computer Click on AltServer in the menu bar Click AltStore and follow the directions on your screen When it is installed, go into your iOS Settings app Tap General > Profiles and tap the AltStore profile Tap on Trust, close Settings, and AltStore is ready to use Open AltStore and download Chimera jailbreak onto your device

Method 2: No Computer Required – Using Emus4u.app

Use Safari browser to open https://emus4u.app Follow the linked directions to install it on your device Open your iOS Settings app Tap on General > Profiles and tap on the Emus4u profile Tap Trust and close Settings Open Emus4u and download the Chimera jailbreak

How to Run Chimera:

Tap the Chimera icon on your home page Tap on Jailbreak ad reboot your device when requested If you do not get a reboot prompt and your device automatically reboots, wait a few minutes and then try again Open Chimera and tap the Jailbreak button again If it reboots or crashes, and you don’t see the Jailbreak on your device, wait a few minutes and have another go – it may take a few attempts to get it on your device.

When it’s done, Sileo will be on your home page.

Because Chimera is a semi-untethered jailbreak, it will crash after 7 days and stop working. Here’s how to reactivate it:

Remove Chimera from your device Plug your device into your computer and follow the steps again for your chosen installation method

Known Chimera Issues

At the time of writing, we know of one issue:

PreferenceLoader Error

This happens because not all tweaks are supported on A12 devices yet. A working preference bundle will not be available in the Jailbreak for them, and you may also struggle to get the Rocket Bootstrap package installed from Sileo. The best way to fix this is to install the recent Cephai update:

Warning

Do not try this on any device that is not A12 – doing so can break your setup and render your device useless.

Launch Sileo Tap Packages > Sources > Edit > Add Type https://rpetri.ch.repo into the URL field and tap Add When it is installed, respring your device Open Sileo again and tap Package Tap the button next to Data and tap on the Developer tab Now add a further repo – tap Sources > Edit > Add Type http://nepeta.me into the URL field and tap Add When the source is added, open it and install the Cephai Debian package Reboot your device Open Chimera, tap Jailbreak and leave it – when Chimera is reinstalled, preferenceloader should be working again

If a tweak you installed doesn’t show up in your Settings, it doesn’t have support for iOS 12 – wait for the developer to provide it.

Chimera is one of the more popular jailbreaks, bringing A12 support missing from other utilities. Install it today and get the best out of your iPhone or iPad.