It wasn’t so long ago that we had a huge choice of jailbreak utilities, but things have slowed down over the years. Now jailbreaks are starting to reappear again, with the developers finding new exploits in the Apple firmware. One of the latest jailbreaks for those on iOS 12 or above is called Checkra1n, and it provides everything you would expect to see in a jailbreak. It is semi-untethered, but it is stable, so read on for all the details.

How to Download Checkra1n:

Before you jump to downloading Checkra1n on your iPhone or iPad, make sure you understand the requirements:

Your computer is required to install Checkra1n on your iOS device and the only platform supported at the moment is macOS. However, we do have it on good authority that Windows support will be provided soon.

This is a semi-untethered jailbreak, which means two things. First, it won’t make any permanent changes to your device, and second, you must reactivate it whenever your device is restarted.

Support is provided for A5 to A11 64-bit devices on iOS 12 or above

Those with an iPhone 5S, iPad Air, and iPad 2 or 3 will find a jailbreak is just an experimental tool at this stage

Cydia is still the default package manager, but you can add others, such as Sileo

If your device meets the requirements and you are happy to go ahead, here’s how to install the Checkra1n jailbreak:

As with any jailbreak, the first step is to back your data up through iTunes or iCloud Next, connect your device to your Mac and, if the Trust This Computer message appears, tap on Yes Download Checkra1n on your Mac Find and double-click the .dmg file Drag the Checkra1n file into the Applications folder Launch Applications and right-click Checkra1n Choose Show Package Contents Click on Checkra1n > Contents > macOS Double-click on checkra1n_gui When the jailbreak opens, ensure your device is detected Click on Start, and you will see a message telling you to place your device into DFU mode Click on Next > Start and follow the on-screen directions – this may take a few attempts Once your device has successfully entered DFU mode, the jailbreak will start, and the Verbose boot screen will appear Close the app once the jailbreak is done Open Checkra1n from your home screen, and tap on Cydia>Install Cydia Now leave your device – when Cydia is on your home screen, the jailbreak is finished

How to Install Sileo:

Sileo is a relatively new package manager, and some users are finding they prefer it. However, if you choose to install Sileo, you must be aware that your default shell will be changed to zsh, and Cydia will be uninstalled:

Launch Cydia and tap Sources Tap on Edit > Add and type the following URL in the given field – sileoteam.app Tap on Add Source and wait for Sileo to be installed

Deleting Checkra1n Jailbreak:

While Checkra1n is stable, there may come a time when you want to delete it. There are three ways to do this – restore your device through iTunes, use Cydia Eraser, or simply reboot your device. Because it is semi-untethered, rebooting will deactivate the jailbreak. If you prefer to retain your current iOS version, you can use Cydia Eraser:

Open Cydia and download Cydia Eraser Open Cydia Eraser and tap Delete All Data and Jailbreak Tap Delete All and wait Be patient as this may take a while but, when your device has rebooted, the jailbreak is deleted.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Checkra1n is proving popular, and the answers to the commonly asked questions will tell you all you need to know:

What is Checkra1n?

It is a semi-untethered jailbreak for iOS 12 or higher that was built on the checkm8 exploit. It is backed by an active development team and a huge community that ensures it is kept up to date.

Can I Use Windows?

Not at the moment. Checkra1n has support for macOS only at the moment, but we have been told a Windows version will be released soon. Right now, though, Windows users can use a different jailbreak called Unc0ver, which is just as good.

Is Checkra1n Safe to Use?

Yes. Before it was publicly released, it was thoroughly tested, and the developers also monitored it regularly. Updates are issued to fix any problems that arise, although the onus is on you to install them. However reliable it may be, you must ensure your data is backed up before you install the jailbreak.

Jailbreaks are starting to make a serious comeback, although they are all semi-untethered. Checkra1n is the latest to see the light of day, and it is has everything you expect a jailbreak to have. Download it today and enjoy all your favorite apps, tweaks, and more.