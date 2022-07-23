Check Out Best Amazon Prime Day & Xiaomi Day Offers!

Ads

Xiaomi, India’s number one smartphone and Smart TV brand, today rolled out its offers on “Amazon Prime Day Sale”, starting from July 23rd to July 24th 2022. The sale will give the users an amazing shopping haul experience where they can avail exciting offers across smartphones and IoT ecosystem categories. Xiaomi India will also be extending the sale via ‘Xiaomi Days’ for its fans till July 25th, 2022.

With this, Xiaomi India aims to deliver technology at incomparable prices for their loyal fans who have been enjoying the products for their day-to-day usage. This shopping festival will be an amazing opportunity for the users to experience the latest technological breakthrough of Xiaomi products at never- before prices.

Xiaomi has announced attractive offers on the latest flagship smartphones and IoT ecosystem categories. SBI and ICICI Bank card users can avail instant discount offers up to ₹ 1,000 from July 23rd to July 24th, 2022 and up to ₹ 6,000 discount offers on July 25th, 2022 via Xiaomi Days Sale. During the period, there will an additional offer of up to ₹ 11,000 for users to avail via coupons and exchanging their old smartphones.

Under 30K cherry-pick: Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro is the only phone with 120W fast charging and flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888, under 30k during these sales. The phone offers a breakthrough performance with its 108MP pro-grade camera,120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, 120Hz AMOLED. The phone will be available at a best buy price of ₹29,999 during the sale.

#TheShowstopper at a never seen before price: Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro, the #Showstopper of the year, is India’s only 50Mp+50Mp+50Mp camera smartphone along with only quad speakers setup. The smartphone boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 120W HyperCharge and other astounding features. The smartphone will now be available at just ₹ 51,999.

Under 25K Speed Machine: Redmi K50i 5G

Redmi K50i 5G, the latest addition to the K series is packed with Extreme features – flagship MediaTek Dimensity 8100, 144Hz FFS AdaptiveSync Display and 67W Turbo charger and will be up for grabs at just ₹ 23,999.

Noteworthy Offers on well rounded Smartphones from Redmi India

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G will be available at ₹ 13,499 and ₹ 20,999 respectively. Redmi Note 11 packs Snapdragon 680 and 5000mAh Battery with superfast 33W charging whereas Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G comes with 108MP Pro Grade Main Camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED Display and Liquid cool technology.

Redmi’s Perfect TWS – Redmi Buds 3 Lite Gets a Perfect Offer

Redmi Buds 3 Lite can be purchased at flat 50% discount i.e. just ₹ 1,499. Equipped with Advanced Bluetooth 5.2, environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and IP54 rating – Redmi Buds 3 Lite offers the best-in-class audio quality.

Xiaomi India offers exciting deals across categories for its users. All offers are valid for a limited period of time.

S. No. Product Name Selling Price Discount Offer Price 1 Xiaomi 11T Pro 39,999 <10,000 29,999 2 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 26,999 <9,000 17,999 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro 62,999 <11,000 51,999 4 Redmi K50i 25,999 <5,000 20,999 5 Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G 20,999 <4,000 16,999 6 Redmi Note 11 13,499 <2,500 10,999 7 Redmi Buds 3 Lite 2,999 1,500 1,499

Amazon Prime Days Sale starts from July 23, 2022 and will last for 2 days. Xiaomi India will be extending the sale till July 25th, 2022.