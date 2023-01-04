CES: Intel Extends Performance Leadership with World’s Fastest Mobile Processor

Today at CES, Intel announced its 13th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors that bring superior performance and experiences to mobile platforms. Intel introduced 32 new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with a rich suite of features and capabilities for all laptop segments.

“The 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivaled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel. “With our industry-leading technologies and unmatched global partner ecosystem, people can expect a high-caliber mobile experience in new and unique form factors – so they can game or create from anywhere.”

13th Gen Intel Core H-series Processors Deliver Industry-Leading Performance

Intel continues to push the boundaries of performance and expand computing possibilities for gamers and creators with the launch of the 13th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, which includes the first 24-core processor for a laptop. When combined with unique features like support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, best-in-class connectivity and PCIe Gen 5, 13th Gen HX processors deliver the world’s best mobile gaming platform.2

13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series Processors Expand Blazing Performance to Thin-and-Light Laptops

Intel also introduced 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors, perfect for people who want high performance on the go in sleek, thin systems.

Up to 14 cores (6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores) and enhanced Intel Thread Director.

New Intel® Iris® X e Graphics features including endurance gaming, X e SS Super Sampling and Intel® Arc™ Control.

Graphics features including endurance gaming, X SS Super Sampling and Intel® Arc™ Control. Broad memory support for DDR5 and DDR4 and LP variants.

Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and new wireless features like Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite, Intel® Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing and Intel® Bluetooth LE Audio. 6

Up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for the fastest, simplest and most reliable cable solution to any dock, display or accessory.7

New Intel Evo Designs Feature Longer Battery Life and Key Experiences

Intel continues to raise the bar for laptops and other on-the-go form factors with its Intel® Evo™ laptop specification. Under the new specification, Intel Evo designs with 13th Gen Intel Core processors deliver three key experiences:

No-compromise mobile performance: Verified to deliver consistent responsiveness while unplugged, longer real-world battery life, instant wake and fast charge.

Intelligent collaboration: Superior videoconferencing leveraging technologies like Intel Connectivity Performance Suite and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio.

Intel Unison on eligible designs: A seamless multidevice experience enabling text messages, phone calls, phone notifications and file transfer from your PC to an Android- or iOS-enabled phone.

The exceptional Intel Evo laptop experience doesn’t stop at the PC. The Engineered for Intel Evo program extends the high standards of verification and co-engineering to accessory partners. In addition to Thunderbolt 4 docks, monitors, storage and wireless headsets, new accessories like mice, keyboards and access points from key partners join the program today.

13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processor Leadership Continues with New Family Additions

Intel bolstered the world’s best desktop processor experience with new 13th Gen Intel Core processors launching today.10 Rounding out the 13th Gen desktop processor family that first launched with the enthusiast-focused K-series SKUs in September, new 35-watt and 65-watt SKUs provide mainstream PC users even more choice for power efficiency while still delivering incredible performance in gaming, creation and productivity.

Intel Processor N-series Launch for Entry-Level Computing

Following the sunsetting of the Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron branding, Intel today introduced the new Intel Processor and Intel Core i3 in the N-series family of products – purpose-built for the education segment, entry-level computing and IoT edge native applications.