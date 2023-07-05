Celebrating Xiaomi’s nine years in India with ‘Xiaomi turns 9’ anniversary sale

On the special occasion of its 9th anniversary in India, Xiaomi, India’s leading smartphone and #1 Smart TV brand, today rolled out the “Xiaomi Turns 9” sale. Starting from 5 July 2023, the week-long sale will give the consumers the perfect reason to bring the next level of innovation to their future ready homes. This shopping bonanza includes offers and deals on the best of Xiaomi and Redmi products across categories.

With this sale, Xiaomi India aims to deliver on its philosophy of ‘Innovation for Everyone’

and give back to the consumers for the loyalty and trust they have shown in the brand for the past 9 years. This shopping festival will allow consumers to experience the latest technological breakthroughs of Xiaomi and Redmi products across the AIoT portfolio and smartphone at never-seen-before prices.

During the six days sale on Mi.com and Mi Homes, consumers will be able to buy the newest flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Pro, the showstopper – Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 5G Series starting at a discount of INR 3000/-. Designed for the modern, on-the-go users, the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 6 at a starting price of INR 24,999/-. The brand’s best-selling Xiaomi and Redmi Smart Televisions will be available at a discount of up to INR 27,000/-. The company is also offering compelling prices on the best-selling products such as Redmi Buds 4 Active, Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop-2i amongst others.

To make the sale even more rewarding for its fans and consumers, ‘Xiaomi Turns 9’ sale will have add-on bonuses for consumers, in addition to the crazy deals on offer. With the Lucky 9 Shoppers Contest, nine lucky consumers will get 100% of their order value back*. At the daily Rs.9 store at 12PM, consumers will be able to avail offers on selected devices only for an hour. With the daily Bid to Win at 4 PM, the consumers with the lowest and most unique bid will get a chance to win selected products such as Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, Redmi A2 and Redmi Buds 4 Active at unbelievably low prices. In addition, with the Jackpot Deals at 6 PM, the consumers will avail limited-time discount offers up to 75% on select devices across Xiaomi and Redmi portfolios.

As a part of the celebration, Xiaomi India is also offering a flat 25% off on all Device Care Plans like Mi Extended Warranty, Mi Screen Protect and Mi Complete Protect. Additionally, ICICI Bank credit card holders and Credit EMI can also avail an additional instant discount of up to INR 8000/*-

The campaign offer across Mi.com will also include the following.