Celebrate World Music Day with a Gift for the Music Lover in Your Life

On World Music Day, gifting music-related products is a thoughtful way to celebrate the universal language of music. Here are some brief ideas for gifting products that can enhance the music experience and bring joy to music lovers

1. Home Music System Gen 2 – Tivoli Audio

Celebrate World Music Day with the Home Music System Gen 2, the perfect gift for music enthusiasts. Combining intelligent features, superior sound quality, and a sleek design, it’s an ideal addition to any home. On Music Day, this versatile system allows users to explore and enjoy music from around the world. With easy access to streaming services, curated playlists, and a vast music library. Home Music system gen2 comes with minimalistic design with intelligent features that comfortably blend in with the interiors of your home and lifestyle. Listeners can reset their favourite tracks in their Spotify list / FM via remote control and enjoy continuous music through Airplay 2 / Google Chromecast or Bluetooth and Ethernet port and easy connectivity to your TV, it’s also an ideal option for enhancing your home entertainment setup. The product available in multiple colors. They can also connect the radio set with their TV, enjoy the stereo sound, and update the software online.

Price: Rs.1,04,900/-

Link: https://tivoliaudio.eu/products/music-system-home-smart-casting-hi-fi-gen-2

2. Drumfire – Audio Pro

Drumfire by Audio Pro, the ultimate gift for music lovers on World Music Day. The Drumfire is a powerful and stylish multi-room speaker that combines superior sound quality with a captivating design, making it an impressive addition to any home. Drumfire II has the loudest multi-form sound to date. The product let the listeners experience a clean, strong sound with breathtaking dynamics. A 300W speaker, Drumfire II can be used with D2 detachable component to create a room-filling sound. It has a hand-stitched leather covers that can perfectly integrate with home’s decor.

Price Range: Rs.1,15,630/-

Link: https://www.audiopro.com/en/product/drumfire-ii/#black

3. ATH-SQ1TW – Audio Technica

ATH-SQ1TW True Wireless Earphones by Audio-Technica for music lovers on World Music Day. the ATH-SQ1TW delivers clear and balanced sound reproduction across various music genres. Whether it’s the intricate details of classical music or the bass-heavy beats of electronic music, these earphones provide a rich and dynamic listening experience. The ATH-SQ1TW is designed for both style and comfort. Its ergonomic shape and lightweight construction ensure a secure and comfortable fit, even during extended listening sessions. With multiple ear tip options included, users can find the perfect fit that suits their preferences. ATH-SQ1TW has 6.5 Hours of continuous playback with up to 19.5 hours+ of extended use and multipairing function for registering multiple devices

Price: Rs.8710/-

Link: https://sea.audio-technica.com/best-for/true-wireless/ath-sq1tw-true-wireless-in-ear-headphones