Celebrate ‘Joy of India’ with exciting Independence Day offers on vivo’s latest smartphones!

Embracing the spirit of freedom, vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand announced exciting offers on some of its latest smartphones – vivo X90 Series, V27 Series, and Y series.

By availing these offers, users can empower themselves with feature-packed smartphones that come with stylish designs, powerful cameras and cutting-edge technology. The offers are valid starting August 10th, 2023 until August 16th, 2023, across all mainline and partner retail stores.

During the offer period, consumers can avail of an array of attractive offers and discounts mentioned below:

vivo X90 series

Instant cashback of INR 10,000 on X90 Pro with ICICI (CCEMI, DCEMI), Kotak (CCEMI) and OneCard (CCEMI).

INR 8,500 cashback on X90 Pro with SBI (CCEMI).

Exchange bonus of up to INR.8,000 exclusively on the Cashify app on the purchase of vivo X90 Pro (Old device exchange value has to be more than 8000)

INR 4,000 deferred cashback with ICICI (CCEMI, DCEMI), SBI (CCEMI), Kotak (CCEMI) and OneCard (CCEMI) on the vivo X90

vivo V27 series

Deferred cashback of INR.3,500 on V27 Pro and INR.2,500 on V27 with ICICI (CCEMI, DCEMI), SBI CCEMI, Kotak CCEMI, OneCard CCEMI, IDFC CCEMI, Federal CCEMI, Bank Of Baroda CCEMI, Yes Bank CCEMI.

vivo Y100/Y100A

Cashback of INR 2,000 on the Y100 series with ICICI (CCEMI, DCEMI), SBI (CCEMI), OneCard (CCEMI), Kotak CCEMI, IDFC (CCEMI), Federal (CCEMI), Bank Of Baroda (CCEMI), Yes Bank (CCEMI)

Aligned with the government’s Make in India vision, all these devices are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, which employs around 10,000 men and women, ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.