Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with vivo: avail exciting offers and discounts on latest smartphones

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced attractive offers on the latest vivo V25 Pro, X80 series and Y75 smartphones to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. These smartphones come with the best and latest technology with some Industry-leading features such as color changing technology, professional mobile photography capabilities and Eye AF Selfie Camera.

Customers can avail attractive cashback offers on purchase of these smartphones using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Bank credit cards. The offers can be availed exclusively at all partner retail stores starting 1st September till 30th September 2022.

Detailed Offers:

Cashback of upto INR 4,000 on the vivo X80 series

Cashback of INR 3,500 on the vivo V25 Pro

Cashback of upto INR 1,500 on the vivo Y75

vivo V25 Pro

Offering premium design aesthetics, V25 Pro is designed to provide a perfect combination of class and innovation with 64 MP OIS Night camera, Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass, 120Hz 3D Curved Display and 32MP Eye AF selfie camera, offering a complete experience to the users.

vivo Y75

Y75 launched earlier this year, features a stunning sleek design with a premium build and comes powered by MediaTek Helio G96 Chipset. Also, with a 50 MP Super Night Camera and 44MP AF Selfie Camera, this is your trendy selfie partner.

vivo X80 series

In partnership with ZEISS, X80 series delivers a premium mobile experience with industry’s first ZEISS Gimbal Portrait Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 50 MP Ultra Sensing IMX866 Sensor powered by unrivaled performance of Pro-Imaging V1+ Chip enabling users to capture incredible images and capture moments.

Like all vivo devices, the vivo V25 Pro, Y75 and X80 series follow vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility that employs around 10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indian.