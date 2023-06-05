Celebrate Father’s Day with Garmin: Amazing deals on Garmin wearables to level up your dad’s fitness and healthz

Father’s Day is just around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to honour and cherish the incredible superhero figure in our lives. If your father is a fitness aficionado or prioritizes his fitness journey, look no further – Garmin has you covered. Garmin India, a division of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), brings incredible discounts of upto 33% off on Fenix 7, Fenix 7X and Epix Gen 2 smartwatches.

These smartwatches are ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, these rugged, GPS-enabled timepieces offer advanced mapping, navigation, and fitness tracking features. Celebrate Father’s Day by gifting your IRL superhero the ultimate adventure companion with Fenix 7/Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7X and Epix Gen 2 smartwatches.

Fenix 7/ Fenix 7 Solar: The Fenix 7 is a powerful GPS multisport smartwatch engineered to elevate your dad’s outdoor pursuits. Packed with advanced features such as multiband GNSS positioning technology performance metrics, and robust tracking capabilities, the Fenix 7 is built to withstand rugged environments and provide unparalleled functionality. To top it off, powered by solar energy, the Fenix 7 Solar redefines endurance with its extended battery life.

Fenix 7X: Let your father take his outdoor adventures to the next level with the Fenix 7X. This rugged multisport GPS watch features a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens, utilizing the sun’s energy to extend battery life to achieve 300% more battery life than previous model. With built-in LED flashlight, Pulse Ox sensor, and advanced training metrics, the Fenix 7X Solar is the perfect companion for every father’s fitness goals and outdoor explorations.

Epix Gen 2: The Epix Gen 2 is the ultimate premium AMOLED GPS smartwatch with Sapphire crystal lens, empowering Dad with top-grade outdoor specifications and setting the spirit of adventure to a new urban rhythm. It offers 24/7 health monitoring, sports apps, accurate positioning, and a stunning 1.3″ always-on display. With customizable options and up to 16 days of battery life, it’s the ultimate fitness companion for your father.

Price & Availability

S. No. Description MRP (INR) Promo MRP MRP Discount (%) MRP Discount (INR) 1 fenix 7, Silver w/Graphite Band ₹78,490 ₹52,490 33% ₹26,000 2 fenix 7 Solar, Slate Gray w/Black Band ₹89,490 ₹62,990 30% ₹26,500 3 fenix 7 Sapph Solar,CrbnGry DLC Ti w/Blk Band ₹1,00,990 ₹72,990 28% ₹28,000 4 fenix 7X,Saph/Carbon Gray/Ti w/Silcone Band ₹1,11,990 ₹83,990 25% ₹28,000 5 fenix 7X,Saph,Black Ti w/Black Silicone Band ₹1,11,990 ₹83,990 25% ₹28,000 6 fenix 7X,Saph,Carbon Gray Ti w/Metal Band ₹1,39,990 ₹1,09,990 21% ₹30,000 7 epix Gen 2,Slate/SS w/Silicone Band ₹1,00,990 ₹72,990 28% ₹28,000 8 epix Gen 2,Black,Carbone Gray DLC Ti w/Silicone Band ₹1,11,990 ₹83,990 25% ₹28,000

The smartwatches will be available through the following channels

Offline: Garmin Brand Store, Croma, Vijay Sales, Helios, Just-In-Time, Zimson Watch, Kamal Watch Co., Ruswic Stores, Mastermind, Vishal Trading, Cyclofit, Decathlon (Bengaluru), General Trade & All Leading Watch, Sports & Bike Retail Outlets