Losing a loved one is one of the most painful moments in one’s life, especially if someone’s negligence or misconduct caused their death. It can take a lot of time to come to terms with losing a loved one, and getting justice for them is one way of getting closure. Therefore, if you have lost a loved one through another person’s negligent actions, you should contact a wrongful death lawyer to help you get justice.

As you deal with other issues, your lawyer will be working hard to ensure you recover damages on behalf of the deceased. Several accidents can lead to a wrongful death claim. Here are some of the main causes of wrongful death.

Car Accidents

Car accidents are among the most common causes of wrongful death. In the United States, more than 38,000 people lose their lives in car accidents. Poor driving habits are among the causes of car accidents on roads in the U.S.

Most of these fatal car accidents lead to numerous wrongful death claims from the deceased’s family members. Wrongful death claims can be filed against the guilty driver, car manufacturer, or local authority.

Medical Malpractice

Medical malpractice can also lead to a wrongful death claim if the patient succumbs to injuries sustained from a doctor’s or nurse’s negligence. A health care provider has a duty of care to their patient, and when they breach the duty of care, the patient may suffer severe injuries or even death.

If the patient dies because of the healthcare provider’s action or failure to act, you can institute a wrongful death claim against them as the deceased’s legal representative.

Defective Products

Sometimes, a person can succumb to injuries sustained from using a defective product. All manufactures are held responsible for their products through the law of product liability. They are liable for all the products they manufacture and sell if they are defective. If your relative has succumbed to injuries sustained from a defective product, you can sue the manufacturer, distributor, supplier, or retailer for wrongful death.

Workplace Accidents

Workplace accidents are very common, and, most of the time, they only lead to personal injuries. However, some workers will lose their life if the injuries sustained are too severe. Workplaces that use heavy machinery are some of the common sites where workers may lose their lives to workplace accidents. You can file a wrongful death against the employer if you can prove that they failed to ensure their workers’ safety.

Aircraft Accidents

Aircraft accidents are not very common, but if they happen, they fall under personal injury laws. Instances, where you can bring a wrongful death claim, include defective airplane parts and negligence of the pilot. You can file a wrongful death claim against the aircraft manufacturing company or the employer of the pilot.

Premises Liability

Owners of premises have to ensure the occupants are safe when using their property. If a person dies because of an unsafe condition in a building, the building’s owner or manager will be held liable for the death. For example, an owner of a building with an elevator has to ensure that it is repaired regularly. If the elevator fails and residents die due to the elevator malfunctioning, they will be held liable for wrongful death.

Contact a Wrongful Death Lawyer

You need a skillful and experienced wrongful death attorney to help you obtain compensation on behalf of your deceased relative. An excellent wrongful death attorney will guide you through the legal process of obtaining compensation from those who negligently caused the death of your loved one. If you have lost a loved one through one of the above accidents, do not hesitate to contact an attorney.