Casio India reveals its first ‘Full Metal’ G-Shock

Casio India is pleased to announce the latest additions to G-SHOCK’s luxury 2100 line-up with the introduction of the first full-metal GM-B2100 series. Boasting octagonal bezels, solid band and the slimmest profile along with updated hairline & mirror-like finishes, the latest timepieces offer an upscale look with a simplistic design. These new, premium models are available in three colors, including Silver (GMB2100D-1A), Dark Gray IP (GMB2100BD-1A), and Copper IP (GMB2100GD-5A).

The premium full-metal design of the GMB2100 series is achieved using a three-step surface-finishing technique, which results in a distinct, 3-dimensional appearance on the case/bezel. The technique includes a circular hair-line finish on the top surfaces, a vertical hair-line finish on the side surfaces, and a luxurious mirror-like appearance on the main part of the bezel. The 3-D look is continued on the dial with indexes and inner-dials, which utilizes a vapor deposition treatment to further achieve the sharp detail across all three models.

In addition to the sophisticated design, the watches also feature fine-resin between the bezel and inner-case for shock absorption, adding to the overall toughness of the full-metal timepieces. Innovative three-prong band connections and screw back-cases are also adopted in this newest series.

In addition, the new GMB2100 models include advanced technical capabilities like Tough Solar Technology, made possible by the inclusion of a highly resilient film-like solar panel on the dial that allows the watch to convert power from even the weakest light sources. They also boast Bluetooth capabilities with built-in Smartphone Link functions via the G-SHOCK Connected app, permitting the watches to connect to a smartphone for automatic time updates, simple watch setting, time stamp with location, calendar reminder, and a unique phone finder function.

This new series is available at www.casioindiashop.com, and is priced between Rs. 32,995/- to 39,995/-

Additional Features: