Cashify’s iPhone Bumper Sale 2023: Upgrade to iPhone 12 Pro Max under ₹70,000

Cashify, a leading re-commerce marketplace and India’s largest refurbished mobile retail chain is all set to go live with ‘Cashify’s iPhone Bumper Sale’ on 12th January till 15th January 2023. In this one-of-a-kind sale, mint-conditioned refurbished Apple iPhones are selling at a price starting from ₹21,999.

Consumers can now upgrade to an iPhone 12 Pro Max at a 30% discounted price of ₹67,999 with iPhone 11 starting at ₹29,499 and iPhone X starting at ₹21,999. The offers are also available on top Android phones with Samsung S21 Plus 5G starting at ₹35,999, Xiaomi Note 9 series starting at ₹8,799.

All phones available for sale on Cashify can be bought on easy No Cost EMI. The phones are put through 32-point quality checks and allotted grades as per Cashify’s transparent grading system that takes into account the visible signs of usage on the phone. Every device is guaranteed to be 100% functional regardless of the grade: Superb, Good, or Fair. In a first-ever scenario, the customer also receives 6 months warranty and 7 days replacement warranty on their refurbished phone.

Talking about the sale, Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder & CMO, Cashify said, “We are thrilled to offer our customers such amazing deals on premium smartphones. We’re aware that people want to have the latest phones, especially iPhones, without spending a fortune on them. Through the sale, we believe that everyone will have the chance to own the latest technology and we want to make that happen for our customers.”

The sale will take place on Cashify’s website and also at its brick-and-mortar stores. The customers are encouraged to take advantage of these deals while they last, as stock is limited.