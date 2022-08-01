Canon To launches EOS R10 Vlogging Camera

Ads

Canon today introduced a one of its kind immersive event series titled #FindYourStory for content creators powered by its latest vlogging heartthrob, the EOS R10. The multi city initiative is aimed at not only familiarizing creators with Canon’s avant-garde vlogging imaging technology but also the skills needed to create exceptional content through specialized workshops by industry mentors.

With the tremendous rise of digital technology and proliferation of social media, content-creation has witnessed a pivotal growth empowered by local storylines. In an endeavor to unlock the potential of creators across India, the event will take place across top 20 towns in the next few months

Appealing to the millennial audience, the first leg of the series was kickstarted at the Museo Camera Centre for Photographic Arts in Gurugram. To curate an exclusive preview for the EOS R10, the invite only event provided customers with a hands-on experience and included riveting workshops by Canon EOS Ambassadors, leading influencers Isa Khan and Niki Mehra and workshops by Sennheiser and Instagram.

Commenting on the activation, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, said “At Canon, we lay great impetus on the growth of photography and videography culture through our innovative product line-up and customer centric market activations. In recent times, we have seen social media democratize the field of content creation across regions and borders. Catering to this segment, we are extremely elated to unveil the latest EOS R10, the perfect companion for content creators and further bring forth initiatives that can help their career grow manifold. Understanding the huge potential that content creator/vlogger segment holds in today’s time, our vision is to empower and upskill the influencer community with focused products and workshops that help them conquer the world of creativity.”

Speaking about the #FindYourStory initiative, he further adds, “This experiential activation is in sync with our larger focus of striking the right chords with the millennial customer group. With the EOS R10, we aim to meet the diverse needs of content creators while serving as an affordable entry-point into Canon’s EOS R system mirrorless technology. Compact and powerful, the Canon EOS R10 is best suited for content creators to #FindTheirStory and narrate it in unique ways through everyday vlogs, reels and shoot in any given environment.”

While the workshops at the event helped enhance product knowledge, it also entailed a number of Instagrammable thematic zones where creators could put their skills to test. Content shot exclusively on the newly unveiled EOS R10 was projected across the event, enticing customers to witness a world of unimaginable creation now possible with the lightweight EOS R10.

Its compact size, built-in popup-style flash and microphone make the EOS R10 the finest choice for vloggers and photo enthusiasts. Whether you are a parent looking to capture precious moments of your child’s milestones; an avid traveller looking for a compact shooting experience; or someone hoping to start your own YouTube channel; the EOS R10 is designed to help create captivating photos and videos with ease.

Superior Image Quality: EOS R10’s new 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor is designed to provide additional telephoto effect by increasing the focal length by approximately 1.6x while retaining its resolution of 24.2-megapixels, allowing even more creative freedom for post-processing. With a wide normal ISO speed range of 100 to 32 000, the EOS R10 can deliver clean low-noise images even in low-light situations.

High Speed, High Precision: It can perform high-speed continuous shooting at up to 15 fps with the mechanical shutter with AF/AE tracking. The high-speed burst of up to 23fps with the silent electronic shutter* is useful for situations such as concerts, interviews, and wildlife photography. Shutter sound can be activated for electronic shutter if required.

Intelligent Tracking and Recognition: Accurately tracks what matters most. The EOS R10 inherits EOS R3’s ability to differentiate elements within the frame and determine which subject to track. The EOS R10 can recognise people, vehicles and animals – such as cats, dogs and birds – tracking them as they move anywhere in the frame.

Vlog on the Move: The EOS R10 records uncropped 4K UHD movies processed from rich 6K RGB data for higher image quality with less moiré and minimal colour distortion and noise.

In-Camera Panorama: For the first time in EOS cameras, the Panorama Shot (SCN mode) feature is now available in the EOS R10. Create breathtaking panorama shots in-camera. Capture up to 200 shots at a time and let the camera merge them to form a high-resolution, high-quality panorama shot.

In-Camera Focus Bracketing: By using the Focus Bracketing feature in the EOS R10, users can set a range from 2 – 999 shots to achieve wider depth of field within a scene.

Portable Build: Designed to be lightweight and compact, the EOS R10 uses a sturdy aluminum alloy body for its internal structure to keep the weight at only 429g.