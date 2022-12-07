Canon India Unveils Two Cable ID Printers for Efficient Labelling and Easy Cable Identification

Canon India today announced the launch of the MK5000 and MK3000, two Cable ID printers designed to create durable cable labels suitable for IT data centres and the renovation industry. In line with the increasing demand for mobility during on-site printing, the printers can now be powered by commercially available nickel-cadmium hydride (Ni-MH) type of batteries.

High Printing Speed, Resolution and Accuracy

Canon’s MK5000 and MK3000 can produce up to 55 and 35 printed cable sleeves per minute respectively, with fine line support up to 300 dpi resolution. With up to three adjustable speed settings to obtain the optimum print quality, the new printers offer flexibility in scaling of production to meet field requirements. To further enhance productivity, the MK5000 supports distributed printing from a single personal computer using multiple printers. Both the MK5000 and MK3000 can perform length adjustments in 0.1 mm for accurate, precise spacing control.

Flexible Operation Improves Productivity

The MK5000 and MK3000 printers offer convenience with a quality finish, and support automatic cutting of print media with adjustable depths and cutting speed. Various print patterns, such as framing and selective character orientation are supported to improve the quality of finishing. The printers come with a full-size QWERTY keyboard that provides comfort and typing familiarity to support short turnaround time for urgent projects. Additionally, the printers can be set to perform consecutive printing of the same text on every segment, including serial printing. The devices are equipped with a new 150 m ink ribbon cartridge, that helps to enhance productivity and reduce operating costs with fewer interruptions during long print runs.

Improve On-site Work Efficiency with Mobile Printing

The newly announced printers are lightweight and feature built-in handles to improve portability. With the flexibility of running on AC power or external AA size 1.2V Ni-MH batteries1, the latter will come in handy where field conditions limit the availability of AC power. Fully charged batteries should produce up to 1000 prints before replacement.

Media Versatility and Wide Range of Tube Sizes Supported

Both the new products – MK5000 and MK3000 provide excellent support for a variety of print media. They allow printing on materials such as commercially available soft PVC or heat shrink tubes, label tapes, and plates. Tube sizes from ø1.5 to 10mm are supported.

Printing from PC through Bundled PC Connection Kit

The PC connectivity support of the two printers improves productivity and workflow by allowing users to manage large amounts of data on field laptops and computers. In addition, the PC Connection Kit application supports CSV file formats to improve data conversion and productivity at different work sites.

Product Specifications

MK5000

Print Speed Up to 55 pieces /min Key Features · Thermal Transfer (300dpi) · Character Size: 1.3mm, 2mm, 2.6mm, 3mm, 4mm, 6mm · Internal Memory: Data Storage: up to 5 000 characters, File Storage: up to 2 50 000 characters or 10 folders · Automatic Full-cut, Automatic Half-cut · Dual Power Supply (AC Power or AA Rechargeable Batteries1) · Compatible Print Media: · Tube: ø1.5 ~ 10mm (inner diameter) · Heat Shrink Tube: ø1.5 ~ 10mm · Flat Tube: ø1.5 ~ 6.5mm · Label: width 6mm, 9mm, 12mm · Plate: width 8 ~ 10mm, up to 0.5mm thickness · Interface: USB2.0 Full-Speed (USB1.1 compatible), Bluetooth 5.0 · Supports distributed printing

MK3000