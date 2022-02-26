Canon announced the launch of several new products which include a camera of 8K resolution. A nice feature here is that a simple switch allows the Canon EOS R5 C to perform as a still camera having a similar performance as that of the EOS R5 mirrorless camera or that the Cinema EOS System Quality.

At its core, the EOS R5 C features a DIGIC X image processor capable of internal recording of 8K/30P RAW video, which goes up to 8K/60P RAW video when connected to an external power source. The camera otherwise comes with the Canon full-frame CMOS sensor that comes with 45 million effective pixels. Also, a nice thing here is that the EOS R5 C comes in a lightweight compact body that weighs just 680 grams.

Canon said the EOS R5 C camera is all set to be available starting April and will be priced Rs. 3,99,900.

RF800 and RF1200 Prime Lenses

Canon also took the opportunity to launch two new lenses – the RF800 and RF1200 that would be compatible with its cameras. Both the lenses come in a vibration and shock-proof structure that is dust and drip resistant. This ensures there are the least chances of dust or moisture entering the lenses. Also, weighing a shade above 3 kilos, the lenses feature a highly durable body that makes it fit for almost any sort of usage in all conditions.

Canon also stated the two lenses RF800mm F5.6L IS USM and the RF1200mm F8L IS USM is compatible with the Extender RF 1.4x and the Extender RF 2x.

Here are more technical specifications of the two lenses.