Canon announced the launch of two new XA Series professional-use camcorders -the compact and lightweight XA65/XA60, and the high-image-quality XA751/XA70.

Canon’s XA Series professional-use camcorders deliver the high image quality and high mobility required for on-location videography in fields such as broadcasting, reporting, documentary, and event shooting. The newly announced XA75 and XA70 models inherit the same high performance of their predecessor models, while adding new support for UVC (USB Video Class) communication protocol that enables video transfer via USB connection. With this new feature, the cameras are better suited for use in the increasingly popular field of livestreaming, for video shooting and content creation.

The XA75 and XA70 are equipped with a 1-inch CMOS sensor and a DIGIC DV 6 image processor. Featuring a 4K-compatible 15x optical zoom lens with a zoom range from approximately 25.5mm at the wide end to approximately 382.5mm at the telephoto end, both support high-quality 4K/30p video capture across the entire zoom range. The large sensor enables capture of video footage with exquisite background blur and bright, high-sensitivity recording with minimal noise in low-light environments. What’s more, thanks to Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology, the XA75/XA70 achieves smooth, high-performance autofocus and subject tracking during shooting. Even during 4K shooting, when precision is crucial, intuitive touch panel operations enable quick and accurate focusing.

The XA65 and XA60 are equipped with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor and a DIGIC DV 6 image processor, along with a 4K-compatible 20x optical zoom lens, all in a compact and lightweight body measuring approximately 109 mm (W) x 84 mm (H) x 182 mm (D) and weighing approximately 750g[4]. The camera supports 4K/30p image capture across the entire zoom range—from approximately 29.3mm at the wide end to approximately 601mm at the telephoto end3. What’s more, data from the 4K sensor can also be utilized for Over Sampling HD Processing to record high-resolution Full-HD/60p video.

These new cameras are the first in Canon’s XA series to feature UVC compatibility, which allows high-image-quality streaming with just a single USB (Type-C) cable. In addition, the cameras are equipped with a large and bright electrostatic capacitance-type LCD touchscreen monitor, measuring 3.5 inches and 2.76 million dots, as well as a 0.36-inch, 1.77 million dots tilted EVF (Electronic View Finder) for improved visibility during outdoor shooting. What’s more, there is a digital zoom function for greater zoom range and a “text overlay” OSD (On-Screen Display) function that displays information such as date and timecodes overlaid on captured visuals, for greater flexibility in all kinds of shooting scenarios.

XA60/XA 65 – Will be available in stores from October 2022

XA70/XA75 – Will be available in stores from November 2022

Model MRP (in INR) XA75 245 495.00/U XA70 279 495.00/U XA60 114 995.00/U XA65 206 995.00/U